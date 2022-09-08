Police have successfully arrested five suspects, four men and one woman after the body of a Limpopo farmer was found

Nikolaas Steenkamp went missing on Monday, 5 September, and was later found dead by employees on his farm

The suspects bound Steenkamp and stole a few personal items from a drop safe on the property

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MAROELASFONTEIN- Limpopo Police have apprehended five suspects after the murder of a Farmer near Northam in Limpopo.

Limpopo Police arrested 5 suspects involved in the murder of 59-year-old farmer Nikolaas Steenkamp. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images & Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

Employees found the body of Nikolaas Steenkamp on his Maroelasfontein farm on Tuesday, 6 September, a day after he went missing.

A spokesperson for the police, Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba, said the 59-year-old farmer was working on a pump with his employee on Monday, 5 September. Jacaranda FM reported that the victim allegedly left the employee around 10 am and was not seen again until his body was discovered the following day.

Ledwaba said the body was bound with cables, and the suspect stole jewellery, a laptop and a cellphone from the drop safe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, Police apprehended four workers on Wednesday, 9 September, and recovered the stolen possessions. On Wednesday evening, Limpopo police traced the fifth suspect to a location in Holfontein, North West.

Ledwaba said:

“The information led the team to a location at Holfontein, North West, where the suspect, a foreign national, was arrested in his rented room. The other four suspects were arrested earlier today.”

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Northam magistrate court soon to face charges of murder and house robbery.

South Africans react to the brutal murder of Nikolaas Steenkamp

South Africans are impressed with the police's swift action and call for the suspects to receive the punishment they deserve.

Here are some comments:

Thabo Kekana added:

"Well done to SAPS, ANC must take action also"

Melanie Ivy O'Brien said:

"These people should be kept in jail until their trial."

Sipho Mariah commented:

"If found guilty they must be dealt with decisive & rot in jail"

Farmer murdered, wife tortured in Dwaalboom farm attack, shootout ensues between police & suspects

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that a Limpopo farmer had been killed and his wife grievously injured after their farm was allegedly robbed on Tuesday Morning, 6 September.

Police pursued the suspects after authorities spotted them in a vehicle stolen from the farm. A shootout ensued in which one suspect was killed and the other wounded.

Jacaranda FM reports that the 68-year-old farmer and his partner were attacked by assailants who were allegedly employees at their Dwaalboom farm.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News