A shooting broke out at the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 7 September

Three unidentified individuals have been injured in the shootout, and one of the injured is a court official

The suspects fled the scene of the shooting, but police say they are investigating the attempted murder

DURBAN - Three people were injured after a shootout outside the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 7 September.

Three people have been wounded in a suspected gang-related shootout at the Durban Magistrates court. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses of the shooting say there was an altercation between an accused who was appearing in court and an unidentified man.

Sometime after the altercation, there was a hail of bullets near the courthouse exit. The suspected shooters fled the court in a vehicle.

According to EWN, a court official was among those injured. There is speculation that the other two victims were at the courthouse to testify in a murder case. Duban Central police have confirmed that there is an open investigation of attempted murder.

Sources believe the shooting is linked to gang violence in the surrounding community. IOL reports that several Cartel gang members engaged in a brutal struggle with the Hollywood gang were in court on Wednesday, 7 September, just before the shooting.

This is a developing story, and the number of suspects involved is still unclear.

South Africans react to the shooting outside Durban Magistrates Court

Social media users can't believe a shootout could happen outside a court of law.

Here are some comments:

@Paratus2014 said:

"The SAPS have completely lost control over the SA safety and security situation. We are on our own, and we best build our individual and community resilience urgently - if you aren’t already doing so. You are the First Responder to your personal emergency."

@Bhincakazi102 claimed:

"I was there. Scary scenes. One court employee was also injured, caught up in crossfire. Bullets from outside shot an employee walking on the passage on the second floor."

@NqabomziG asked:

"This is serious! Are courts not guarded and secured?"

@DzivhuMunyai added:

"This country is gone to the dogs."

