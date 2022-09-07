A baby, seated in a trolley, was allegedly snatched by two women in a supermarket in Cleary Park, Gqeberha

The women were arrested and charged with kidnapping and claimed they were joking with the baby's parents

CCTV footage of the incident has sparked anger around alleged kidnapping, with many calling for the women to be jailed

GQEBERHA - Two women who allegedly snatched a baby from a supermarket claim they were “just joking” with the parents. The incident occurred on Monday, 5 September, in Cleary Park, Gqeberha.

Two women who allegedly snatched a baby from a trolley were arrested for kidnapping. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child’s parents were shopping while the baby was seated in the trolley. While the parents were facing the fridge, one of the women walked up to the child, touched her and then walked away, News24 reported.

Naidu said a few seconds later, the second woman grabbed the baby and walked away. When the father noticed the baby missing, he alerted the security guard.

According to the police spokesperson, as the security guard was about to close the store’s doors, the first woman said the baby was with the other suspect.

The women were arrested and charged with kidnapping despite claiming that the incident was just a prank gone wrong. The parents and the suspects did not know each other.

Naidu told HeraldLIVE that kidnappings could occur in the blink of an eye and cautioned parents to ensure their children are in sight.

South Africans angered by the kidnapping:

@WendyCrause said:

“Joking really! They should be locked up forever, it is NOT FUNNY NOR IS IT A JOKE!”

@SnoopyBez commented:

“What is it with the “joking” like this lately? Everyone knows how not funny this is in this country. Plain terrifying. Lost my 2-year-old at Builders once and had to sit with my head between my knees after she was found I felt so sick.”

@erraheim1 posted:

“I’m not saying anything but I strongly feel lifestyle auditing should be done on these jokers.”

