A South African cake baker celebrated a major achievement by purchasing a new delivery truck for her business.

A TikTok video captured her joy as she danced with the car salesman upon receiving the truck

Her emotional post resonated with viewers, who congratulated her and praised her inspiring journey

One Mzansi woman is making big moves and dancing all the way to her success.

Cake boss celebrates buying new truck

A hardworking businesswoman took to social media to share a video showing the celebratory moment she purchased a truck for her cake bakery business.

A TikTok video captured @mel_sphosh's uncontainable excitement as she danced with joy with the car salesman as her new truck was unveiled and handed over to her at the dealership.

"From the street to this. From nothing to this. I am out of words isibindi enginaso (I am out of words at the bravery I have)❤️," the woman said in her caption.

Mzansi congratulates businesswoman

Mzansi netizens flooded the woman's post with heartwarming messages, praising her as an inspiration and congratulating her milestone as a business owner.

nhlakanipho commented:

"Masikhuluma ngembokodo (When we talk about imbokodo)."

Hle's Beauty ❣️ responded:

"Kwavesane kwafika inyembezi sisi Yoooooh waze wamuhle jehova empilweni yakho congratulations babes ♥️♥️ (This brought me to tears sisi. Yoooooh Jehova is so good to you)."

Lera Danke commented:

"Sphosh kodwa ungikhaliselan ekusen. Congrats ccwaze wamuhle uJehovah (Sphosh why are you making me cry. Jehovah is so good)."

amanda replied:

"Unesbindi gal ngene la❤(You are very brave girl, power to you)."

Thandi Masango wrote:

"Uyangikhuthaza my sister❤️ (You motivate me my sister)."

Thandiwe Shezi commented:

"Yingoba awukho selfish sthandwa sami love you (It because you are not selfish my love)."

LukhaLona_Otha commented:

"Congratulations role model yami."

Nomusa Ndwandwe said:

"Wow CONGRATULATIONS isho ngempela ngoba zonke izipho ezinhle nezipheleleyo zivela phezulu kuBaba. Our own Cake Boss in the making ."

