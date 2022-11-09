A man who was wrongfully arrested and spent two years behind bars will be paid out R2 million in damages

Acting Judge N Mazibuko in the Gauteng High Court found that the man’s arrest and imprisonment were unlawful

The victim’s time in prison was horrific and resulted in him contracting HIV after being forcefully tattooed

PRETORIA - An innocent man who spent two years behind bars will be paid R2 million in damages. Acting Judge N Mazibuko in the Gauteng High Court found the man’s arrest and imprisonment unlawful.

The victim was subjected to horrific conditions while behind bars and contracted HIV after being forcefully tattooed by other inmates. He believes that the police have ruined his life.

According to IOL, the man was arrested by SAPS members who assumed he stole schoolbags and cooldrink bottles with coins. During the trial, it was discovered that the officers failed to investigate the matter.

Acting Judge Mazibuko said no information in the evidence lodged was provided that allowed the officers to arrest the man for the crime. He felt compensation of R2 million was fair.

This is not the first time taxpayers had to pay for the damage caused by police officers. In August, Elpacino Victor Maphosa, who was arrested in 2017 for an armed robbery, was paid R500 000 for unlawful arrest.

News24 reported that the man was detained for 26 days before being released on R2000 bail. According to the judgment, Maphosa had endured terrible conditions while behind bars.

Mzansi angered by payout:

Audrey Wa Mohale said:

“R2 Million is a joke. His Lawyer needs to get more. This is a very horrifying experience.”

Musa Moses Appointed commented:

“2 million is an insult, the man went through so much I don’t think money can compensate for his time in prison.”

Nadeema Petersen posted:

“One of the main reasons why I oppose the death penalty. Simply because of an unjust flawed system, a life lost is one too many and, an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Wilright Kgopotso Mohlala wrote:

“2 million is just a cramp of bread in comparison to what he went through.”

Melusi Gamede added:

“This man needs at least R15 mil. They have ruined his life, he will never recover from this. Take that investigating officer’s pension away as well. R2 mil is simply spitting on this man’s face.”

