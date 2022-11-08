Footage of a Mzansi traffic cop allegedly accepting a bribe of R1800 has gone viral on social media

Yusuf Abramjee shared the video to his Twitter page, showing what went down in the moment, demanding an investigation

The people of Mzansi were not surprised and reminded others that the man bribing the cop was just as guilty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a traffic cop allegedly accepting a bribe of R1800 has come as no surprise to the citizens of Mzansi. The sad reality is the cop has probably seen the clip and laughed about it.

Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of an allegedly corrupt traffic cop accepting a bribe. Image: Twitter / Yusuf Abramjee

Source: Twitter

It is almost a given that a Mzansi traffic cop will take a bribe if offered one. While recording the incident might help catch the cop, the man paying the bribe is equally at fault.

The widely followed Twitter account of Yusuf Abramjee shared the footage showing a man getting into the car of a traffic cop and paying an apparent bribe of R1800.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Video as received: This needs an investigation.”

The people of Mzansi laugh at the clip as they know nothing will come of it

While it is all good and well trying to catch the cop, Mzansi peeps reminded others that the man filming is guilty too. Plus, the likely hood of anything happening to this traffic cop is next to nothing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@DeltaMi73612809 said:

“If the money is for bribe, then both the Officer and the recorder are going to be arrested, this guy just shot his own foot”

@Dashcampros said:

“Why is this shocking? Let's not behave as if this isn't a daily occurrence. Go to Driving Test Centres. Almost all licenses issued via a forced bribe. Yes, I can get you enough evidence. Even offered to @MbalulaFikile.”

@LebouzaLesweet1 said:

“But video does not explain what was the R1800 for, and if the police say he was owing him the money then what?”

@Tshifhiwaaaaaaa said:

“The corrupt and corrupted are the same, is not making sure for the pirates. The man is guilty as the officer-bribing the officer is the charge, he should have alerted other law enforcement about this and it should be conducted by police not him. If the officer arrested him for that.”

@Meistry said:

Gauteng traffic cop arrested for allegedly hijacking off-duty saps officer, Mzansi outraged by criminality

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng traffic officer was arrested after he was found in possession of an allegedly hijacked vehicle in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday, 31 October.

The 29-year-old was arrested following a high-speed chase after Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) members were informed that an off-duty SAPS member was hijacked. The members were informed that the suspects planned to sell the vehicle.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the teams were strategically placed at Impala Road in Dobsonville Gardens, and the allegedly hijacked vehicle was spotted. According to TimesLIVE, the suspect drove off when JMPD members attempted to stop the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News