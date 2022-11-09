The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, has taken to social media to speak about the importance of staying the course

Posting a short clip on Twitter, the 56-year-old strutted her stuff and opened up about how vital it is to persevere in the face of adversity

The fab academic’s words motivated many social media users, with peeps eagerly complimenting her look and bravery

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, has inspired many people with her positive attitude.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is all about positivity. Image: Mamokgethi Phakeng/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

It seems that despite the controversy and adversity surrounding her and UCT, the 56-year-old has not lost her sense of hope.

The 56-year-old took to Twitter to open up about how important it is to stay the course of what you are doing and posted a clip of herself strutting happily, wearing a gorgeous floral skirt that perfectly suited her.

The fab academic’s tweet was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Stay the course! I love my new pride shoes [that] my girlchild gifted me for my birthday. Pride month is over, [but] pride is forever.”

Many tweeps complimented her look and expressed how inspired they were by her.

Let’s have a look at the post and some of the most engaging reactions from tweeps:

@PetuniaTsweleng said:

“You chose the right song for the message, Prof. Yep! Stay the course!”

@MsPee_Jafta39 loves her looks:

“Your skirts, mommy.”

@TshepoRamalepa commented:

“Phenomenal woman, forever slaying.”

@DikgaleMapula reacted:

“I love your free spirit. You'll forever be young.”

@Muvuzo999 is inspired:

“I just love your high spirits and positivity always.”

@johny_theblessd wrote:

“ElProfisori is doing the most.”

@boldcolours shared her thoughts:

“I love the shoes and your whole attire.”

UCT’s vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng opens up about choosing happiness even during tough times, inspires

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) taking to LinkedIn to share some words of wisdom.

Mamokgethi Phakeng spoke about the importance of choosing to be happy even when it’s hard to do so.

Her wise words inspired many, with peeps loving her positive energy and inciteful advice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News