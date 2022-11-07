Mzansi high school teacher Mrs Bullock sent waves through Mzansi with another one of her lit TikTok clips

Mrs Bullock grooved to the vibey amapiano track Untold Stories by 2.0worldwide, fearlessly

The people of Mzansi let the teacher know that her energy is on another level and they are here for it

Mrs Bullock is a Mzansi high school teacher who has taken social media by storm, and her TikTok account just keeps on giving. One of her latest clips will have you ready to pack it up and take it to the groove.

Mrs Bullock let Mzansi have it in a TikTok where she grooved to amapiano. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

Dancing like no one is watching, not that she would care anyway, is how Mrs Bullock has drawn so many people in. She just wants everyone to be and love themselves, and we are here for it.

Taking to her thriving TikTok page, Mrs Bullock shared a clip of herself sending it to the vibey amapiano track Untold Stories by 2.0worldwide.

We have to give it to her, she’s fearless!

Mrs Bullock’s loyal followers screamed with excitement in the comments

If this is how teachers are nowadays, people can’t understand why kids would not want to go to school. Mrs Bullock’s vibe had people in the mood to groove. They just adore her!

Take a look at some of the hype:

@user3306877982568 said:

“I simply LOVE you Mrs B”

@Claudie vandayar said:

“East coast Radio mentioned your dance moves you kill it Mrs Bullock.”

@BuhleNtlatleng said:

“Miss you've got those moves mam I ❤ you.”

@Muravha Mpfariseni S said:

“A piece of land for you ”

@tshepobaruti said:

“So much love for your videos missy. ”

@Lehlohonolo Nhlapo said:

“Love the facial expressions!❤”

Video of teacher jiving to amapiano goes viral, the people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the mlungu’s vibe

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi TikTok star, and high school teacher, left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track. White folk are stepping up their groove game.

If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

TikTok user Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

