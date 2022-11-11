Mrs Bullock had to take a trip to the hospital for undisclosed reasons but still brought a vibe with her

Posting a TikTok from her hospital bed, Mrs Bullock sent positive energy to all her loyal followers

People are truly concerned for Mrs Bullock’s healthy but also know she is one tough woman

Mrs Bullock is a ray of sunshine, even on the darkest days. While Mzansi’s favourite teacher is not well, that has not stopped her from filling her followers’ hearts with motivation.

Mrs Bullock brought positivity to her followers even when she was going through something. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

It takes a strong yet gentle woman to lead with confidence and care. Mrs Bullock’s unwavering confidence, gentle heart and undeniable strength are truly inspiring.

Mrs Bullock was recently in the hospital for unknown reasons. However, she assured her people that she would be fine. Not missing a moment to dance, Mrs Bullock filmed a vibey TikTok right in her hospital bed.

“That teacher point every one ducks and then… that one student brings it (excuse my hospital look ). #mrsbullock”

Mrs Bullock’s people flooded the comment section with love and support

Seeing their beloved teacher in a hospital bed had some people worried. Mrs Bullock’s positive vibes reminded them that she’s a tough cookie and nothing will bring her down without a fight.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@Luyanda_Mokoena said:

“It's always the tongue for me”

@White powder said:

“What happened to our beloved kid’s teacher ♂️. O fole Nnake hle.”

@khairondupreez ♡ . said:

“The energy, I’m just loving it ❤️.”

@Trevino Thabo Brown said:

“She is a complete vibe”

@Khensane Precious Nt said:

“Get well soon our beautiful teacher ❤️”

@tikwanematlou said:

“Speedy recovery our next minister of education ”

@ACB said:

“Ahhh a vibe even when she’s in hospital Speedy recovery beautiful❤️❤️”

Mzansi TikTok star and high school teacher Mrs Bullock whips to song she jammed to back in the day

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mrs Bullock is a Mzansi high school teacher who has taken social media by storm, and, like the rest of Mzansi, Briefly News is living for her vibey and inclusive content.

The awesome woman decided to let her people in on the music that shaped her lit dance moves, and peeps had flashbacks that had them jiving.

Taking to her thriving TikTok page, Mrs Bullock shared a weekend starter clip of her whipping it to the 2010 track, Windeck by Cabo Snoop. She is a whole vibe!

Source: Briefly News