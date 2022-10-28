Mzansi TikTok star and high school teacher Mrs Bullock gave her followers another vibey clip to scream over

Mrs Bullock shared a clip of her getting down to Windeck by Cabo Snoop, a tarck that was released back in 2010

The people of Mzansi were filled with all the vibes and let Mrs Bullock know that she took them way back to some good days

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mrs Bullock is a Mzansi high school teacher who has taken social media by storm, and, like the rest of Mzansi, Briefly News is living for her vibey and inclusive content.

Mrs Bullock showed her people what she used to dance to back in the day. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

The awesome woman decided to let her people in on the music that shaped her lit dance moves, and peeps had flash backs that had them jiving.

Taking to her thriving TikTok page, Mrs Bullock shared a weekend starter clip of her whipping it to the 2010 track, Windeck by Cabo Snoop. She is a whole vibe!

“So, the secret is out. I thought it would only be fitting to show you guys what I jammed to in Highschool #mrsbullock A thousand times: THANK YOU ”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi are here for Mrs Bullock’s moves

Yesss, this is the content we need to get the weekend started. Mrs Bullock’s got the moves and people loved hearing this golden oldie. Yoh, 2010 seems like a lifetime ago when you hear this banger, doesn’t it?

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Sulungeka Ntsaluba said:

“This song was the jam back in the day. It makes sense now ”

@Antoinette Theron said:

“We love you, you rock ”

@Karabo Patience Grootboom said:

“How am I only finding out that its 'windeck' now I've been singing 'windburgh' my whole life”

@MR POSSITIVE said:

“Verify this lady please TikTok”

@Ann said:

“Yessssss take us back.”

@It’s just Lee said:

“Oh my goodness now I’m getting my speaker and playing the song. Windeck ❤️❤️❤️”

Video of teacher jiving to amapiano goes viral, the people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the mlungu’s vibe

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi TikTok star, and high school teacher, left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track. White folk are stepping up their groove game.

If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

TikTok user Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News