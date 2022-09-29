The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has taken to LinkedIn to share some words of wisdom

Mamokgethi Phakeng spoke about the importance of choosing to be happy even when it’s hard to do so

Her wise words had many inspired, with peeps loving her positive energy and inciteful advice

Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), has shared some more pearls of wisdom with social media users.

Taking to LinkedIn, the self-proclaimed ‘fab academic’ spoke about how important it is to be joyful even during tough seasons of your life.

The outstanding professor quoted Julia Roberts in her post, which read:

“One of the first steps to happiness is deciding that you want to be happy and knowing what that means. I have had many full-on conversations about what that looks like for me.

“To be happy is a choice you make every day, every hour. And refining and renewing that state is a constant pursuit.”

Prof Phakeng then noted that it is essential to choose happiness even when things are not going well in your life.

The 55-year-old’s post inspired many commenters who agreed with her inciteful words of wisdom.

Let’s look at some top reactions from LinkedIn peeps:

Mokhele Mahlase said:

“Prof, please run for president.”

Lindelihle Ndlovu added:

“Love your daily positive energy.”

Zonke Sobekwa wrote:

“Prof, you are truly such a breath of fresh air. You have truly changed the way I perceive people in your position. I always perceived them as uptight, unapproachable and scary.

“But you are the total opposite. Truly remarkable! No one will ever forget you, whether they can admit that or not. As ama2K would say, ‘keep doing you, boo’.”

