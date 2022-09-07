Oprah Winfrey has decided to celebrate UCT’s vice-chancellor for an amazing accomplishment

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has won the prestigious Africa Education Medal, with the ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ actress praising her work

Tweeps were incredibly impressed that the self-proclaimed ‘Fab Academic’ got a shout-out from Oprah, and wished the prof well for her achievement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Oprah Winfrey has praised the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, for obtaining the first Africa Education Medal.

UCT’s vice-chancellor was honoured by Oprah for an educational award she won. Image: Getty Images and Mamokgethi Phakeng/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In a video clip posted on Twitter, the renowned actress and media mogul congratulated the 55-year-old for her big win, noting that she could not think of anyone more deserving of the recognition:

“I’ve recognised first-hand through your support of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa how your vision, passion and commitment have made such a difference in the lives of so many students.

“I honour the vital work that you do in education. I celebrate you as a forward-thinking, visionary leader for such a time as this. Congratulations and blessings on your life.”

Prof Phakeng was incredibly excited to be celebrated by Oprah and was happy to receive the award, posting about the huge wins on Twitter.

Launched this year by T4 Education and HP, in partnership with Microsoft and Intel, the Africa Education Medal recognises leaders making positive change in both basic and higher education roles in Africa, Sunday World wrote.

According to UCT, Prof Phakeng was among 10 other nominees, including Tanzania’s former president, Jakaya Kikwete.

In a statement, the self-proclaimed ‘Fab Academic’ said:

“It is the greatest honour to be recognised for my life's passion.”

Social media users were impressed by the prof for being congratulated by Oprah and expressed their pride for the vice-chancellor’s win in the comment section of her post:

@sliemashandu said:

“What an honour! Congratulations, Prof.”

@LwandoScotch reacted:

“This is big, Prof. Congratulations.”

@angie_magabne added:

“We are incredibly proud of you, Prof. Your work speaks for itself.”

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks about importance of showing up, inspires tweeps with wisdom

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about the vice-chancellor of UCT, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, taking to Twitter to inspire the youth.

The 55-year-old noted that it is important for people to show up and fight for their dreams, despite how tough it may be. Many online peeps were wowed by the gorgeous academic and noted that her work ethic is incredibly inspiring to them.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News