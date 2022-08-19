The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has taken to Twitter to inspire the youth

The 55-year-old noted that it is important for people to show up and fight for their dreams, despite how tough it may be

Many online peeps were wowed by the gorgeous academic and noted that her work ethic is incredibly inspiring to them

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has inspired online peeps with a very important message about resilience.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is inspiring to many young people. Image: Mamokgethi Phakeng/LinkedIn and Mamokgethi Phakeng/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old opened up about how even she faces challenges but always tries her best to show up in the face of adversity.

The fab academic also shared a lovely snap, with many peeps complimenting her beauty and wisdom. The caption of Professor Phakeng’s tweet read:

“Like any person, I experience personal challenges, find some days difficult to get through, and sometimes, it feels better to stay in bed. Regardless of how bad my day is, I get up, put on my pink lipstick and show up! Always remember that half the battle is won just by showing up!”

Tweeps were totally wowed by the academic’s words and spoke about how much her work ethic inspires them:

@Ladyzee_97815 said:

“Thank you, Prof. I watched a video of how you wake up in the early hours of the morning to get to work at 5am to get things done. This was when I was in a funk and slept at every chance I got. You motivated me to get up and go, and I haven't looked back since.”

@cherrie_e_fit reacted:

“Prof, thank you for saving me. I was in a deep, dark place when I met you at Melrose Arch. Those few minutes of chatting with you lifted me, and your words stayed with me through my months of healing. I’m in a much better space.”

