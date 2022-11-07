Former President Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters in KwaZulu-Natal and enjoyed singing and dancing in the limelight

UMLAZI - Former President Jacob Zuma was rallying the support of citizens in KwaZulu-Natal and addressed his backers while visiting the Isidingo Combined Primary School over the weekend.

Former president Jacob Zuma treated his supporters to song and dance. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Msholozi has his sights set on the African National Congress chairperson position. Zuma was treated to a warm welcome upon his arrival, and before his address, attendees chanted, "Wenzeni uZuma?" (what has Zuma done?).

Taking to Twitter to document the event, the former president's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted:

"Heading towards the ANC 55th National Conference, this is what we need to do: "Close ranks" - President OR Tambo."

Duduzile shared several other videos from the event, including clips of Zuma singing and dancing in front of the crowd.

According to TimesLIVE, the former president told ANC branches that he is available for the national chairperson position. He said he plans to revive the ruling party.

Mzansi believes its time for Zuma to bow out:

@NgomaTshiamo said:

"You guys need to let the Zuma's rest it's over. The Zumas can make noise all they want. Only KZN will vote them into power the rest of the country is moving."

@MoopelwaThabo commented:

"Zuma is loved by the people of KZN bro. He destroyed our economy and collapsed our SOEs. He sold our country to the Guptas. He is a bitter old man who doesn't want to take responsibility for anything."

Briefly News