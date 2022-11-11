Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema has no desire to retract his controversial remarks during an interview

The politician made several concerning statements while being interviewed on television and may face legal action

Malema’s controversial comments left citizens reeling, with many South Africans calling for the Red Beret’s leader to be jailed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema could face serious legal action following his recent remarks during a televised interview.

EFF Leader Julius Malema has stood by his recent controversial remarks. Image: ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

The politician said he will not apologise for his comments despite the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) labelling them as hateful.

Malema raised eyebrows with his controversial remarks and has been given 10 days to apologise. The Red Beret’s leader said he has the right to be heard by the SAHRC and will justify his statements.

According to TimesLIVE, five of Malema’s statements were flagged during the Newzroom Afrika interview. The politician said the principle of electing women to lead the branches of his party will be “forced down” officials’ throats.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

During the interview, Malema claimed that white and Indian people came from privileges that the party does not represent. He said the race groups did not have a history of being oppressed.

Malema also called out Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for being a “coward” who goes around shaking people’s hands without meaning it. He said if he shakes someone’s hand, he means it.

The politician slammed the ANC leadership for lacking credibility. Malema also said the EFF would never negotiate with the DA and that the party is losing the votes of “racists”.

Citizens react to Malema’s comments:

Jacobs Jarred said:

“We really need to find a system of governance that excludes politicians honestly! We are so tired.”

Sifundo Dlamini commented:

“He enjoys going to court.”

Daman Tailor posted:

“Like he's ever apologized before. He's the kind who wouldn't apologize for apologising.”

Desmond Steffens wrote:

“He should have been jailed a long time ago.”

Gerbrand Francois Haasbroek added:

“He must not apologise he must rather go to jail for incitement.”

EFF’s Julius Malema says ANC lacks credibility after failure to take over the city of Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Briefly News also reported Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema trended on social media following a television interview where he weighed in on several topics.

The #MalemaOnNewzroom trended on Twitter, and many people were amused by what Malema had to say about the African National Congress and their failed attempts to regain power in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Malema stated that the ANC are dishonest people and the EFF would not vote in their favour should they bring another motion of confidence against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News