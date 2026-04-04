Controversial businessman Elon Musk sparked a debate on social media on Friday, 3 April 2026, after he slammed the BEE Act

The South African-born entrepreneur previously trended on social media when he ciriticed the race-based laws in the country

South Africans didn't take Musk's claims lightly and dragged him on his social media platform

Elon Musk slams South Africa's BEE ACT. Image: ElonMusk

Source: Instagram

United States-based businessman Elon Musk had social media buzzing on Friday, 3 April 2026, when he accused the South African government of having extremely racist laws.

The billionaire businessman, who was born in South Africa, previously criticised the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Act, which required his company, Starlink, to meet local ownership requirements.

The South African-born businessman fired shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa on his X account on Friday, 3 April 2026.

Musk responded to Cyril Ramaphosa's post about the country not abandoning DEI policies known as the "Black Economic Empowerment (BEE)."

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The billionaire businessman responded: "South Africa has extremely racist laws."

Social media users blast Musk

@sukoluhle0101 said:

"Imagine being the world’s first trillionaire and still spending your Friday morning throwing a tantrum because a sovereign country won't change its constitution to fit your business model. You’re not 'oppressed,' you’re just unaccustomed to being told 'no.' Stick to the rockets and leave the South African law to the people who actually live here."

@Tumsa_ZA reacted:

"Just a reminder that Namibia also rejected your Starlink."

@Hlela_Lulubel wrote:

"So what are you gonna do about it?"

@MikeyMashila responded:

"Go have some tea with Bezos! Stop being a crybaby. We’re not changing any apartheid monger laws for you, Musk."

@msaw3nkosi commented:

"Calling BEE 'extremely racist laws' is easy when you're not living here. Black people were systematically excluded for centuries. You can't fix that overnight with 'merit only' talk. Transformation is messy but necessary. Context matters, Elon."

@daddyknosi said:

"Complaining about doing anything isn't useful. Switch off x if they are racist?"

@koketso20082017 wrote:

"You are still pushing this narrative in 2026. If you didn't hear, Trump Afrikaner refugees are back in South Africa.They couldn't live in America for 2 years because South Africa is their home."

@Daveaay replied:

"Says a racist clown. You are saying this because they won’t let you starlink steal and sell your information to America. Elon, you’re the most racist person I know. Elon's goal is to divide us rather than unite. Such a lying twart."

US-based billionaire Elon Musk says South Africa has racist laws. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US petition to deport Elon Musk to South Africa picks up steam, Mzansi says: “We don’t want him”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a petition has been launched to revoke billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s United States of America citizenship.

The petition expressed concern about the South African businessman meddling in US politics, asking that he be deported to South Africa.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the petition, sharing amusing reactions about Musk.

Source: Briefly News