Starlink has stepped up efforts to secure a South African operating licence, launching a dedicated advocacy page targeting consumers and policymakers as regulatory delays continue.

Connect 5,000 rural schools with free high-speed internet

According to Business Explainer, TechCentral reported that Starlink has published a dedicated page setting out what it calls “myths and facts” about its proposed entry into South Africa, directly countering criticism over broad-based black economic empowerment rules, national security risks and fears of market dominance. The move expands on an earlier push in which the company encouraged members of the public to send templated submissions to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) backing changes to the regulatory framework.

At the centre of Starlink's campaign is a proposed R500 million investment to provide free high-speed internet to 5,000 rural schools, a plan it said could reach about 2.4 million learners each year. The commitment is conditional on receiving regulatory approval, which remains pending as disagreements continue over compliance with empowerment ownership requirements.

Current rules mandate that 30 percent of licencees be owned by historically disadvantaged South Africans. Starlink's parent, SpaceX, argues its global policy prevents local equity dilution and proposes an equity equivalent investment programme to meet transformation obligations through local investment rather than direct ownership. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi published a draft policy direction in May 2025 recommending that ICASA align licensing regulations with the sector code to accommodate such arrangements. The move faced political resistance, with parliament questioning the minister's authority. Malatsi denied the proposal favoured Starlink. ICASA has acknowledged the directive but said it will follow established regulatory procedures, with formal amendments possibly taking up to two years.

Satellite broadband could accelerate rural connectivity

Starlink's advocacy also addresses concerns that it could withdraw services for political reasons, pointing to its compliance with privacy and interception laws elsewhere. The company contrasts its proposal with South Africa's SA Connect programme, noting many rollout targets remain unmet and arguing that satellite broadband could accelerate rural connectivity. Pricing is another focus. Analysts cited by Reuters noted that Starlink subscriptions in Eswatini and Lesotho cost R900–R950 per month, with equipment around R3,800. While competitive in remote areas, urban fibre remains cheaper, positioning Starlink primarily for underserved regions.

Starlink operates in 24 African countries, including Zambia, Mozambique, and Botswana. All of South Africa's neighbours except Namibia have licensed the service, leaving South Africa as the region's largest unserved market. The licence outcome will affect both Starlink's entry and the broader rules for foreign investment in the country's telecommunications sector.

