South Africa has confirmed that Starlink can operate in the country, provided Elon Musk’s company complies with all local laws and regulations

This comes after reports that Communications Minister Solly Malatsi allegedly attempted to bypass South African law to allow SpaceX’s Starlink to operate in the country

The EFF has criticised the Communications Minister for trying to let SpaceX’s Starlink operate in South Africa against the law

South Africa will allow Starlink to operate in the country as long as Elon Musk’s company follows local laws, while also ensuring that the outcomes of the past 12 months of G20 engagements are remembered. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya emphasised these points on Monday, 15 December 2025, during a year-end progress report.

Musk to follow local law

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, faced criticism over the weekend after publishing reforms aimed at removing “impediments to both national and international investments” in the ICT sector. Friday’s gazette was widely interpreted as facilitating Starlink’s entry into South Africa, though Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noted that several other companies are also seeking to provide similar services in the country.

Magwenya stressed that while Malatsi was acting within the law to “accelerate” ICT licence applications, the president would not condone any attempts to bypass legal equity requirements. He emphasised that all actions in the sector must comply with South African law. The spokesperson also criticised Elon Musk on X, calling his comments about local laws “unhinged” and highlighting concerns over Musk’s stance on the country’s legal framework.

First G20 Sherpa meeting

Magwenya also addressed a separate dispute involving the United States, noting that South Africa, as a full G20 member, should not require an invitation to participate. He expressed concern over the absence of South African representatives from the first G20 Sherpa meeting in Washington, DC, describing the US action as “an affront to multilateralism” that must be challenged and rejected by all G20 members.

Magwenya said South Africa has been talking with other G20 members to get their backing, but hasn’t asked anyone to boycott the meetings. He added that while the country opposed the US’s move, it will still push the issues raised at the Johannesburg summit. Magwenya said South Africa is making sure the key themes of its G20 Presidency, equality, solidarity, and sustainability, remain a priority. He stressed that these issues matter not just to South Africa and Africa, but globally, and that they should continue to be addressed beyond any single year of the presidency.

