South Africa Weighs In as EFF Claims Minister Undermines Law for Starlink

The EFF has criticised the Communications Minister for trying to let SpaceX’s Starlink operate in South Africa against the law

The party said the directive would let companies skip the 30% local ownership rule, which is designed to protect South Africa’s telecom industry

The Red Berets added that Malatsi went beyond his authority by using a policy directive to bypass Parliament’s laws

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Red Berets have accused Malatsi of overstepping his authority. Image: EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) criticised Communications Minister Solly Malatsi for attempting to bypass South African law to allow SpaceX’s Starlink to operate in the country.

What did the EFF say?

In a statement released on Saturday, 13 December 2025, the EFF said Malatsi is using a ministerial directive to bypass the Electronic Communications Act and ICT Sector Code, allowing foreign satellite operators like Starlink to avoid Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) ownership rules. The party stated that the directive would let companies bypass the 30% local ownership rule meant to protect South Africa’s telecom sector, allowing them instead to meet BEE requirements through alternatives like infrastructure donations.

The Red Berets said that the move also undermines ICASA, which reportedly questioned the legality of the directive. The party has promised to challenge the policy in both Parliament and the courts. The EFF stated that it has spoken with mobile network operators and other industry stakeholders, who agreed that Starlink could threaten jobs because it operates remotely. The party also raised security concerns, pointing to Elon Musk’s hostility toward South Africa. They described allowing him access to the country’s telecom infrastructure as irresponsible.

The party claims Malatsi is using a Ministerial Policy Directive to undermine the Electronic Communications Act and the ICT Sector Code. Image: SollyMalatsi/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the statement.

@tumydimingy said:

"You are standing on the right side of history in this. I may not be your fan, but I am fully behind you on this one."

@bouncyninja said:

"This shows your level of understanding technology. Starlink built the infrastructure, it’s already there and working, while local communication companies still can’t keep a call active from Midrand to Sandton without it dropping 7 times."

@Maliqo said:

We have unlawful expired data for current service providers and high data prices. You never fought against that."

@BNtshu said:

"I somehow find it great to improve our connectivity to avoid excuses by public servants within all various government institutions. Our network this, our network that, but when helping their relative everything goes well."

@Hardusvosloo said:

"Unfortunately, the EFF and ANC can’t stand in the way of technology and progression. They best advice is to learn, adapt and evolve. In today's international market, if you stagnate, you die!"

