United States of America president Donald Trump slammed South Africa once more in his recent tweet

He tweeted that he could not attend the G20 Summit in November while land confiscation and genocide was the topic of conversation

He accused the media of not reporting on land confiscation and genocide, and the Economic Freedom Fighters called him out in response to his tweet

The Red Berets slammed Donald Trump's latest anti-SA tweet. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) warned US President Donald Trump not to use South Africa as an excuse to avoid his peers at the G20 Summit, which will be held in Johannesburg in November 2025. This was after Trump tweeted on 11 April that he would not attend the summit.

What did Donald Trump say on X?

Trump tweeted on his @TrumpDailyPosts X account. He reiterated that the United states has withdrawn all contributions to South Africa. He said he could not attend the G20 Summit because of the issue of alleged land confiscation and genocide. He also slammed the media for not covering the alleged genocide. He accused South Africa of taking white farmers' lands and killing them and their families.

View the X tweet here:

What did EFF say in response?

The Red Berets responded in a fiery rebuke on 12 April on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. The party said it took serious exception to Trump's connection of his false claims of land confiscations and a genocide with the EFF's president, Julius Malema. It called him the tariff-wielding barbarian and said he would be lucky if he remained the US president after the G20 Summit, which will be held in November.

Donald Trump reiterated his claims of white genocide. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"In a clear indication of a man who has lost all sense and touch with reality, Donald Trump has decided to return to his disinformation campaign against South Africa, to distract the public from the mess he has created globally with his uneducated reciprocal tariff system," the statement read.

The party also drew comparisons between South Africa and other nations including Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Cuba and Venezuela, and said he must not use South Africa as an excuse not to attend the G20 system because of the tariff system he imposed.

"His attendance would be an opportunity for the leading nations of the world to consolidate an economic recovery plan that does not rely on the US dollar and is welcomed, but it is clear that he fears facing his counterparts following his humiliating tariff stunt," the EFF said.

Read the X statement here:

Marco Rubio also pulls out from the G20

Marco Rubio, the United States' Secretary of State, announced on X that he would not attend the G20 Summit. He said that very bad things were happening in South Africa and has rescinded his attendance.

A US congressman introduced a bill in the American Senate. This bill sought to sanction South African politicians after facing accusations that the country is engaged in genocide against white people.

EFF slams Trump after Ebrahim Rasool exit

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Red Berets slammed Trump after former Ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, was declared persona non-grata. He was expelled from the country and returned to SA un March.

The EFF compared Trump to the leader of the Ku Klux Klan. It said Trump is the savour of white supremacy and denounced the claims he made of a white genocide.

