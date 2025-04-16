The Presidency said special envoy to the United States Mcebisi Jonas will not be replaced because of what he said about US President Donald Trump

This was after a video of Mcebisi, who was the deputy finance minister, called Trump a racist homophobe in a 2021 lecture

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Jonas made the statements in his personal capacity

Cyril Ramaphosa will keep Mcebisi Jonas as the envoy to the US. Images: Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Presidency said Mcebisi Jonas, who was recently appointed as the special envoy to the United States, will keep his job despite an old video of him bashing US President Donald Trump resurfaced on social media.

What did the presidency say about Jonas' video?

According to SABC News, Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, said Jonas made his comments in his personal capacity and not in an official political position. He said Trump's administration will understand that politicians always say things, which doesn't mean that those who said those things are beholden to the positions expressed.

Magwenya also said Trump has previously made unpleasant remarks about the African continent, but there is a strong desire for South Africa and the United States to move forward in mending relations between them. He said Jonas would be able to engage with counterparts in the Trump's administration.

Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to keep Mcebisi Jonas as the special envoy. Image: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Jonas' appointment

Controversial DJ Gareth Cliff cast doubt over the president appointing Jonas as the special envoy to the United States

Jonas' old video of him slamming Trump and calling him a racist homophobe went viral, and it sparked debate on social media

AfriForum criticised Ramaphosa's appointment of Jonas and asked if his decision was made because of a lack of competence

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views.

Collen Mdlongwa said:

"Unlike Rasool, Mcebisi Jonas did not say whatever he is alleged to have said while he was an ambassador or diplomat to America. But like Rasool, his assessment of Trump was 100% correct."

Ndinne Peter Mathukha said:

"He appointed him knowing very well that Jonas once said all of this about Trump. If Trump is not ready to take what we are offering, he must just tell us who he wants."

Lawrence Tlhowe said:

"South African politicians must understand that defaming others is not politics."

Nako Maselwane said:

"I'm sure the president was shocked as usual. This thing of shocking our president must stop."

Rosemary Braithwaite Moon said:

"This appointment is an intentional middle finger to President Trump."

Mnelisi Khulani said:

"It's really hard to work with someone you hate. I wonder how Jonas is going to cope."

Ebrahim Rasool defends the words that got him expelled

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former South African ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool defended himself. This was after he returned to South Africa when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared him persona non-grata.

Rasool said he refused to withdraw his statements about Trump. He said he had given an honest analysis of the American political situation to intellectuals and political leaders.

