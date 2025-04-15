Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said president Donald Trump's decision that he would skip the G20 Summit in November out should not be seen as a surprise

The US head of state said on X that he would not participate in the G20 Summit, citing white genocide and land expropriation as his reasons

Mashego also pointed out that Trump's absence did not mean that the United States would be without a representative at the summit, and remarked that the real issue is South Africa's case against Israel

JOHANNESBURG — Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said USA President Donald Trump's refusal to attend the G20 Summit in November this year does not mean the United States will not attend the Summit.

Why the US won't skip G20 Summit

According to IOL, Mashego said the United States cannot simply announce that they are leaving the G20 group of countries. He said Trumps and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's refusal to attend does not mean the country will not be represented at the Summit. He pointed that the United States considers the G20 as a crucial platform to discuss global economic direction.

USA's real beef with SA

Mashego remarked that the cause of tensions between South Africa is not the issue of land expropriation, but rather South Africa's genocide case against Israel. He added that Trump's administration could send low-level officials.

What you need to know about the G20 Summit

South Africans on social media welcomed the United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision not to attend the G20 Summit, which he announced on X

South Africa hosted the G20 member states' ministers on 26 February in the Western Cape, and Ronald Lamola, the International Relations minister, attended

The streets of Johannesburg were cleaned up in preparation for the G20 Summit

How did South Africans react?

Netizens on Facebook shared their opinions on the analyst's take.

Mzoxolo Tshaka said:

"He fears to be isolated. He is feeling the pressure already."

Sifiso Khomo said:

"He hates the African continent. That's why he's never set foot in Africa."

Wongalethu Ka Mhlakaza said:

"He knows he'll be an outcast. No one will even bother to have a conversation with him."

Mbeks Lihle said:

His presence is not going to increase my R370."

Craig Xaluva said:

"Show me Trump coming to Africa and being non-racist and I'll show you a snake with legs."

Ahmad Abbas Terkawey asked:

"Why don't you contribute to the good by stopping the killing of children and women in Gaza?"

United States did not attend G20 Working Group meeting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United States did not attend the G20 Working Group meeting which South Africa hosted in Somerset West, Western Cape. The first day of the three-day meeting took place on 15 April 2025.

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa said the country was eager to attend the meeting. It had requested to be afforded a virtual platform to attend instead of attending physically.

