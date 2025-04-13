Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President Kenny Kunene has urged Donald Trump to visit South Africa

Kunene also insulted Julius Malema, saying that he was a small boy and a harmless pest

South Africans were divided by Kunene's comments, with some annoyed that he wanted Trump to visit

Kenny Kunene has insulted Julius Malema while inviting Donald Trump to visit South Africa. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Image:

GAUTENG – Kenny Kunene has urged Donald Trump to visit South Africa for the G20 summit later this year.

The United States of America President has expressed doubts that he would be attending the summit, citing problems in the country as a reason why he was hesitant to do so.

Kunene, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President, has instead urged Trump to visit the country to see for himself while also firing a cheap shot at Julius Malema.

Kunene insults Malema while inviting Trump to SA

The Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport in Johannesburg took to social media to invite Trump to visit the country for the G20 meetings.

While doing so, he also fired a series of insults at Malema, telling Trump that he didn’t have to worry about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

“He is a small boy, a toy soldier, and a very, very harmless pest,” Kunene mentioned in his tweet.

Trump once again criticises South Africa

Kunene’s comments after the US President once again targeted the country with his false claims. Taking to the social media network Truth Social, Trump maintained that there was genocide and land confiscation taking place in South Africa.

“How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation? Trump said on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

He added that white farmers and their families were being killed, and their land was being taken.

“Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so,” he exclaimed.

It’s not the first time he’s made the claims either, as he cut all funding to the country over his claims that terrible things were happening in the country.

Donald Trump again claimed that genocide and land confiscation were taking place in South Africa. Image: Kevin Dietsch

Image: Kevin Dietsch

South Africans divided by Kunene’s comments

The MMC’s comments caused quite a stir online, with some agreeing with him and others criticising him for cosying up to Trump.

Sbu Sibeko said:

“It's 100% a fact that Malema does not bite. He just keeps on barking as usual.”

Victo Baotlwaeng Victorey added:

“Kenny, I 100% agree with you on that one.”

Lebogang Shuping stated:

“Kenny, the beggar of note. I don't like Malema, but Trump? Ha, chief, I've always said you're a political liability.”

Philippe Sydney Lionnet

Not only a small boy, but the spare wheel with a slow puncture for the ANC.

Johnito Cassio Ngalo exclaimed:

“Kenny is an ex-convict. We don't care.”

Julian Cloete said:

“The small boy incites violence and farm murders.”

Gift G Khumisi added:

“I'm very disappointed. Our country kneels and begs Trump.

Sanele Shenge stated:

“Kenny obviously wants to benefit from the Orange Guy.”

Malema taunts Trump and Elon Musk

Briefly News reported that Malema previously fired a jab at tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Trump.

Malema mocked the duo while celebrating a ruling made by the Constitutional Court against AfriForum.

The ConCourt dismissed AfriForum’s appeal on 27 March 2025 over the Kill the Boer struggle song.

