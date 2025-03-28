Julius Malema fired a jab at tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump

Malema mocked the duo while celebrating a ruling made by the Constitutional Court

The ConCourt dismissed AfriForum’s appeal on 27 March 2025 over the Kill the Boer struggle song

Julius Malema fired a jab at Donald Trump and Elon Musk while celebrating victory over AfriForum. Brandon Bell/ Sumaya Hisham

Julius Malema is celebrating his victory against AfriForum by firing a shot at Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader took to social media to tag the pair while noting decision made by the Constitutional Court in favour of him against AfriForum.

AfriForum approached the ConCourt to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling that the Kill the Boer song is not considered hate speech.

Malema celebrates victory by mocking Musk and Trump

With the ConCourt dismissing AfriForum’s appeal, Malema took to X to celebrate the new and fire a jab at the US President and the tech billionaire.

He shared a photo of the ruling, stating that the EFF’s superior logic prevailed again. He ended his post by tagging the duo, saying, “Try me, boys.”

What you need to know about uproar surrounding the Kill the Boer song

Afriforum laid charges of hate speech against Malema in 2022 for singing the song at a rally

AfriForum announced it would appeal the court's ruling not to declare the song hate speech

Former president Thabo Mbeki condemned Malema singing the song during an address at the University of South Africa

Billionaire Elon Musk took a swipe at Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema for singing the song

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Malema’s singing of the anti-Apartheid struggle song

Malema’s post sparks mixed reactions

Malema’s jibe drew mixed reactions online, with some supporting him, while others argued that he was making matters worse.

Trevor Meiring said:

“Anything for a bit of attention. Shame.”

Ras Tertion stated:

“Malema for our future president.”

Master Pfano KG Vhulahani added:

“I respect CIC Julius Malema. Trump is a small boy. I wish he was our South African president. He would deal with them decisively.”

Mike James stated:

“Stupidity is not a virtue. Why would you want to annoy two of the most powerful men in the world? If only he was as smart as he thinks he is.”

Lynda Botes asked:

“Why is he doing this? Nobody's laughing. Does he think he is going to achieve something? Stupidity in its worst form.”

Ari Laspatzis joked:

“Stirring the pot that he will be boiled in😂.”

Gloria Olisawoli Okon stated:

“JM is sabotaging South Africa. A win for him but a loss for SA.”

Dumisane Maphanga laughed:

“Oh my God 😂. As for ‘try me boys’, ai Malema you don't deserve to share this world with us. You killed me😂.”

AfriForum slams Constitutional Court ruling

Briefly News also reported that AfriForum expressed unhappiness with the Constitutional Court.

The lobby group accused the judges of using their personal ideologies to interpret the Constitution.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel also took issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa for not condemning the singing of the song.

