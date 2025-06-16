South Africans were wowed by a young scholar’s remake of a popular scene in the Sarafina film

It has become a tradition to watch the award-winning movie on June 16th, as it is Youth Day in Mzansi

Social media users showered the youngster with lovely messages in a thread of 104 comments this morning

A young South African scholar remembered an important film that highlighted the country’s history.

A young scholar remade a 'Sarafina' scene and posted it on TikTok.

The people of Mzansi were impressed by his creativity and praised him in the comments section of his now-viral video.

Youngster remakes famous Sarafina scene

A young South African scholar warmed many hearts on TikTok after he posted a remake of a famous scene from the iconic film, Sarafina. Motheo Senkwetse became Sarafina herself as he shot one of the most memorable scenes where Leleti Khumalo praised the late Nelson Mandela.

His video lifted many spirits this Youth Day and impressed many with how he nailed the iconic monologue. Senkwetse ensured that he duplicated the setting of the scene and even placed a picture of the former president on his wall.

He acted as if he were getting ready for school as he combed his hair while wearing his uniform. Senkwetse included a couple of scenes from the film that evoked nostalgia.

He highlighted the significance of this day in his caption:

“Happy Youth Day. We celebrate the power and potential of the youth! What does Youth Day mean to you? Share your thoughts and let's keep the conversation going!”

Over 144K people viewed the video and got to hear the soundtrack one more time.

South Africans religiously watch Sarafina throughout Youth Month and recognise the significance of the film. The Mzansi youth continue to fight for political change within the country, with unemployment and gender-based violence being at an all-time high.

Youngsters are unfortunately still fighting for education, an ongoing study since before democracy was introduced over 30 years ago. After watching the video, South Africans remembered the work of Nelson Mandela.

@sboshmampeez🥹❤️‍🩹💯said in the comments section of the now-viral video:

“He didn't deserve to die.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to remake of Sarafina on TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the well-shot video and commented:

A young scholar shared a lovely Youth Day video online and went viral on TikTok.

@🍿Itu🎀 said:

“This video deserves to go viral.”

@mbaliyethumakhathini remembered:

“Oh, Sarafina greeted her Nelson every time she woke up.”

@user188 shared:

“Our very own 2K Sarafina.”

@Wisteria commented:

“I’m in love with whatever this is.”

@kgoroane wrote:

“You nailed it.”

@Luzelwande.🥹❤️‍🩹 said:

“You are on fire.”

@Jaybee commented:

“You deserve to get flowers, you ate it.”

