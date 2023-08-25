Former President Thabo Mbeki has spoken out in opposition to Julius Malema chanting 'Kill the Boer'

Mbeki questioned why Malema chanted the song, claiming that it had no relevance in today's climate

Malema caused an uproar when he broke out into a rendition of the struggle song at the EFF's 10th anniversary at FNB Stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

PRETORIA - Former President Thabo Mbeki has added his voice to the sea of criticism against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema.

Thabo Mbeki has spoken out about Julius Malema chanting the 'Kill the Boer' struggle song. Image: Mikhail Svetlov & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Mbeki is the latest politician to take aim at Malema for chanting Kill the Boer at the party's 10th-anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium in July.

Thabo Mbeki questions 'Kill the Boers' relevance

Speaking at an event at Unisa, Mbeki questioned why the EFF leader chanted the song, claiming that the struggle song should not be chanted in modern-day South Africa, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mbeki said:

"When I saw Julius the other day on TV saying this thing, I was asking myself: 'Why? Why is it necessary?'"

The former president also gave the song's history, claiming that it wasn't widely used during the struggle movement.

Mbeki added that some struggle songs remain an essential aspect of South African history, they have become irrelevant.

Malema caused stir with 'Kill the Boer'

Malema's use of the song caused upset among several civil society organisations and some opposition party leaders.

Both AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have started legal proceedings against Malema for chanting the song. DA leader John Steenhuisen vowed to also approach the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to take action against Malema, News24 reported.

Gayton McKenzie retaliates to 'Kill the Boer'

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Kill the Boer struggle song is still causing controversy in South Africa, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie becoming the latest political powerhouse to weigh in on the matter.

Adding to the sea of criticism already created by the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus, McKenzie called for the struggle song to be banned, claiming that it had no place in the new democratic South Africa.

Mckenzie is a little late to the game with his commentary as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema landed in hot water for breaking into the chant at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the end of July, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News