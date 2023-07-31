EFF has offered to cover the funeral costs of the supporter who died at the 10th-anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium

The man fell to his death while dancing in the stands just after EFF leader Julius Malema's address

Gauteng police spokesperson Masondo Mavela said the police have opened an inquest docket for investigation

JOHANNESBURG - Tragedy struck the Economic Freedom Fighters' 10th-anniversary celebration in Soweto, Johannesburg, when a supporter tragically fell to his death on Saturday, 29 July.

An EFF supporter fell to his death during the party's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The EFF responded to the news of the man's death with the pledge to honour his life by visiting the deceased's family and taking care of all the funeral arrangements, IOL reported.

The FNB Stadium was packed to the rafters as scores of EFF supporters dressed from head to toe in party regalia descendants on the venue to celebrate the final event in a week of festivities commemorating 10 years since the party’s formation.

EFF support falls from 5th level ofFNB Stadium

The deadly incident allegedly happened around 4:30 p.m., just after EFF leader Julius Malema delivered his speech. The man was allegedly dancing in the stands on level five of the FNB Stadium when he unexpectedly fell to the second level.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, an inquest docket into the tragic death has been opened for investigation, and police have gathered multiple statements from witnesses.

Meanwhile, EFF spokespeople Sinawo Tambo and Leigh-Ann Mathys released a statement communicating the party’s condolences.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and pray that his soul rests in eternal peace”

Julius Malema details EFF plans if party wins 2024 elections, including arresting President Cyril Ramaphosa

In another story, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema unveiled what he would do if he became president after the 2024 elections.

First and foremost on Malema's agenda list, if his party were elected into power, would be to send President Cyril Ramaphosa to prison.

Malema was addressing scores of EFF supporters and public representatives who filled the FNB Stadium to the rafters during the red berets' 10th-anniversary celebration on Saturday, 29 July, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News