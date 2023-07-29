The Economic Freedom Fighters will be commemorating its 10th anniversary at FNB stadium today

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, which promises to be an exciting celebration of the party's growth

EFF supporters will be entertained by a star-studded line-up which includes the Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi

The EFF will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at the FNB. Image: J. Countess and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A massive gathering of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters is anticipated at the FNB Stadium in Soweto to celebrate the party's 10th anniversary.

EFF supporters to celebrate party's 10th anniversary

This grand event is the culmination of various activities, including a carnival held last weekend in Alexandra, a public lecture delivered by Kenyan academic Professor Patrick Lumumba, and a commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre earlier this week.

The festivities are set to commence at noon, with EFF president Julius Malema scheduled to take the stage at 2 pm, reported SABCNews.

Julius Malema to address thousands at EFF rally at FNB Stadium

Malema will reportedly recount the party's journey from its establishment in 2013 in Soweto to becoming the third-largest party in the country, garnering around 10% of the popular vote.

The huge crowds will be entertained by renowned musicians such as Ami Faku, Emtee, Makhadzi, Young Stunna, and many others.

South Africans reflect on EFF's progress in the past ten years

Morgan Govender wrote:

"A significant achievement, just shows what can be achieved by pandering to the whims of the gullible."

Moeletsi Motshoeneng commented:

"EFF is the only party that will remove ANC from power."

Davis Moagi posted:

"Viva EFF viva, happy 10th anniversary and many more years of freedom fighting."

Andy K Tristan shared:

"My passion for this red movement. Siyaya FNB. I feel like is my birthday today. The real revolutionary was born today."

Sibusiso Mokhachane stated:

"I am not an EFF supporter but what it stands for and represents, that I vehemently support. CIC make blunders at some point because he is a human as well, Economic emancipation is needed now."

