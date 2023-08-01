Zwai Bala took to Twitter to praise Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema

The reality star said Julius and his entire political party led many young people and inspired them to believe in what they stand for

Netizens were not too welcoming of Zwai's tweet, and they expressed disapproval

Zwai Bala ruffled people's feathers when he hailed Julius Malema following the Economic Freedom Fighter's successful 10-year anniversary event.

Julius Malema has gained the support of reality TV star Zwai Bala.

Source: Instagram

Zwai Bala says Julius is inspirational to the youth, praises him in a heartfelt tweet

The Bala Family reality star noted how inspirational EFF leader Julius Malema is and said he was tired of the non-black opposition parties.

"What @EFFSouthAfrica displayed was nothing less than overwhelming. For various reasons, I am personally tired of consistently non-surviving black opposition.

"To @Julius_S_Malema @FloydShivambu, the leadership, and the fighters at large I say you should be extremely proud. Politics aside, you’ve inspired our youth into believing in what they stand for. Aluta Continua!"

Netizens weigh in on Zwai Bala's sentiments, praise the EFF's work

@sarashni said:

"Not politics aside. The EFF politics, as displayed in Julius’ speech, are what we need on a practical level. The EFF does not exist for vibes but to create actual economic power and dignity for the majority. Something the ANC has failed to do.

@Lephutshe said:

"‘I am personally tired of consistently non surviving black opposition.’ Yhooooo! We are not okay. WE ARE NOT OKAY! Guys…. WE ARE NOT OKAY. We shift the economic political system we shift our position. We have DECISION FATIGUE from trying to survive but we NOT SURVIVING."

@Gao_Thipe said:

"This is nuanced and true. The only problem is, most South Africans can’t be as nuanced in their analysis of white excellence; they react as though acknowledging what they get right betrays our past struggle - and it does not."

@FidelGastro187 said:

"You're welcome to join as a member and register to vote for 2024. Make history for economic freedom."

@KomradeGeorge said:

"That politics you're putting aside is exactly what we must focus on, Mr Bala hence we're here."

Kelly Khumalo praises Julius Malema, says he also deserves praise from her

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo praised Julius Malema despite dragging her on social media.

Kelly said:

"I'm so proud of EFF. I truly don’t care what your thoughts of me are. The fact remains that it takes courage and strength to build what Malema did. And that deserves applause, even from me."

Julius previously accused Kelly of being involved in Senzo Meyiwa's death.

