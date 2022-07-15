EFF leader Julius Malema has alleged that Senzo Meyiwa's baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, knows something about his murder

Kelly and some members of her family were in the house when the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot but no one has been convicted of his murder

The politician shared that his party holds "a strong view" that the people who were in the singer's family house know who gunned down the soccer star

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has shared his thoughts on Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial. The politician, who is known for not mincing his words, told journalists at a press conference that he's more than convinced that the slain goalie's baby mama knows something about his fatal killing.

The Orlando Pirates star was at Kelly Khumalo's family house when he was gunned down. Even though there were a few people in the house when he was shot, including Kelly, not even one person has been convicted for his death.

Reacting to advocate Malesela Teffo's withdrawal from representing four accused in the case, the politician shared that the EFF holds "a strong view" that the people who were in the house on the fateful night know who killed Senzo.

"Personally, I'm convinced that Kelly knows something. I'm more than convinced that she knows something."

In a TshisaLIVE podcast, Malema further expressed that there must be a way the Empini singer must be held accountable.

"It must be done in an orderly manner so that its outcome is not questionable."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Malema's comments

@profteu said:

"Totally agree with Cde JM... Sadly I saw 'Life with Kelly Khumalo' on DStv trying to create its own narrative and buy public sympathy."

@BookerMaseti wrote:

"We were going to that point before adv Malesela Teffo became a legal flop and a hot head."

@Proudly93317350 added:

"Main Suspect: Kelly Khumalo; 1st Suspect: Kelly Khumalo; 2nd Suspect: Kelly Khumalo; 3rd suspect: the rest!!!"

Advocate Malesela Teffo says witness will testify that Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot Senzo Meyiwa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name trended after Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court that an eyewitness will testify that the singer allegedly fatally shot Senzo Meyiwa.

According to reports, the Gauteng High Court heard that the Empini singer allegedly shot dead the late Orlando Pirates goalie by mistake, using a firearm that apparently belonged to Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

Kelly, Longwe and several other members of the singer's family were reportedly present when he was gunned down. The former Bafana Bafana star was shot at Kelly's mother's home.

