A growing faction of the Economic Freedom Fighters is allegedly organising against party leader Julius Malema

Growing discontent within the party has seen disgruntled members pushing for deputy president Floyd Shivambu to take over the reins

The possibility that members are working to unseat Malema has South Africans divided, with many finding it hard to believe

JOHANNESBURG - Trouble seems to be brewing in the Economic Freedom Fighters as a growing faction is reportedly pushing four deputy president Floyd Shivambu to take over from Party leader Julius Malema.

A growing faction in the EFF is allegedly pushing for Floyd Shivambu to take over leadership from Julius Malema: Laird Forbes & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Several members are allegedly frustrated by Malema's unilateral leadership and believe the party will be in safe hands if led by Shivambu.

The news of the red berets' division has divided South Africans. While some believe the cracks are finally showing within SA’s third-biggest political party, others have slammed the reports as propaganda.

Promotion of new members and 10th-anniversary name and shame campaign sow discontent

According to Mail & Guardian, senior party leaders have expressed concern about several aspects of Malema's tenure leadership chief among them is his dictatorial style which allegedly dampens morale in the party.

The publication reported that promoting new party members to Parliament rubbed existing members the wrong way. Another thing that irked Malema's detractors was the EFF publicly naming and shaming public representatives who failed to secure transport to the party’s 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium.

On Thursday, 26 July, the party released a list of 439 councillors, members of Parliament, and members of provincial leader legislature who were banned from the final anniversary bash for failing to live up to expectations, EWN reported

South Africans doubt EFF faction is organising against Julius Malema

Below are some comments:

@MakuntleT said:

"It's hard to believe."

@WalterHolder3 remarked:

"Oh dear... Trouble in the bedroom?"

@NandisaGschwari claimed:

"That will never happen. It's his spaza shop and family legacy. It's his own cult alone."

@scadman_3 commented:

"The cracks are showing."

@Mosilahead rebutted:

"We are not the ANC, please."

@Tau_Aid stated:

"Where there is smoke, there is fire. Fighters might not wanna admit it."

@Kwakhan03679240 added:

"Come on now. You know very well that there is no such! This was addressed at EFF press conference."

Floyd Shivambu insists he and Julius Malema remain “Blood Brothers” despite claims of division within EFF

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu hit back at claims that tensions are brewing between himself and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on the sidelines of the EFF's 10th-anniversary bash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 29 July, Malema's right-hand man insisted that the pair remain "blood brothers".

Sepucaltion that Malema and Shivambu's relationship may be turning sour was sparked by a warning the EFF leader levelled at would-be detractors during the party's gala dinner.

