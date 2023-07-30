EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has rubbished speculation that there is tension between him and party leader Julius Malema

Malema mentioned Shivambu while issuing a warning about people organising against him

Shivambu insisted that he and Malema remain blood brothers, despite having differences

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu has hit back at claims that tensions are brewing between himself and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Floyd Shivambu hit back at rumours that there was a division between him and EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika at the sidelines of the EFF's 10th-anniversary bash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 29 July, Malema's right-hand man insisted that the pair remained "blood brother".

Julius Malema issues warning at EFF gala dinner

Sepucaltion that Malema and Shivambu's relationship may be turning sour was sparked by a warning the EFF leader levelled at would-be detractors during the party's gala dinner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Malema mentioned Shivumbu in the warning, saying that he made it clear to his deputy that they are not in competition, The Citizen reported.

The EFF leader added that if he feels a need for change in the organisation, it should be addressed with him directly.

Malema cautioned:

“The problem starts when you organise against me and I hear it in the corners. I am very ruthless against such people who organise things against me, so never try that with me.

Floyd Shivambu clears the air about Julius Malema's warning

Shivambu sought to clarify Malema's statement at the anniversary celebration. The EFF deputy said that the comments were taken out of context.

Shivambu said that the EFF has never been divided because of the differences between himself and Malema.

Shivumbu added:

"We’ll be together forever and we represent a generational mission which will never be destructed by anything."

South Africans weigh in on Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema's relationship

Below are some comments:

@Keanubtc criticised:

"Mamparas until the very end."

@TakeonBalances said:

"That's a PR answer."

@Lesetsa777 claimed:

"Jealousy is what keeps blacks divided."

@AKearona commented:

"Where there's is smoke, there's is fire. Politics 101 people..."

@nengomash added:

"One of the main forms of a dictator is being paranoid, regardless."

@MandelaLetters stated:

"We all know a warning when we hear one. That was a clear warning to Fraud Shivambu."

@cathu88 remarked:

"Deep down, he knows that the warning was for him. Out of the blue, Malema decides to talk about betrayal."

@Siphelelempohlo said:

"Juju must not be scared of contestation. I like the fact that Floyd did not dismiss the fact that they have differences, that's what makes an organisation."

Julius Malema details EFF plans if party wins 2024 elections, including arresting President Cyril Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has unveiled what he would do if he became president after the 2024 elections.

First and foremost on Malema's agenda list, if his party were elected into power, would be to send President Cyril Ramaphosa to prison.

Malema was addressing scores of EFF supporters and public representatives who filled the FNB Stadium to the rafters during the red berets' 10th-anniversary celebration on Saturday, 29 July, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News