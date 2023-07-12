Kholeka Gcaleka is one step closer to making her acting public protector position permanent

Gcaleka has received the most number of nominations to replace suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu is adamant that Gcaleka will never become the public protector

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka seems to be on her way to a permanent position, but some people are unhappy about the prospects.

Kholeka Gcaleka stands a chance to become the next Public Protector as she gets the most votes. Images: Dwayne Senior, Luba Lesolle & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Gcaleka has been running the Office of the Public Protector from the time President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane while her impeachment trial was underway.

Kholeka Gcaleka receives the most nominations to lead the Public Protector Officer

According to The Citizen, Gcaleka is leading the pack and received the most nominations to be the next public protector.

The Ad Hoc committee told Parliament on Wednesday, 12 July, that 53 nominations and 17 applications were received, but only 21 of the nominations met the criteria.

Parliament asked for the invalid list to be reviewed after Democratic Alliance MP Glynis Breytenbach stated that she was not informed about her nomination before she was ruled out.

The final list of 38 nominees will be published for public comment until 21 July, and the interviews are expected to occur between 21 and 25 August.

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu firmly disputes Kholeka Gcaleka's nomination

While Gcaleka may seem like a favourite to be the next PP for many people, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy Floyd Shivambu does not want her to take over from Mkhwebane.

In a Twitter post, Shivambu adamantly stated that Gcaleka will never become the next public protector because she won't get the majority vote from the National Assembly.

The EFF deputy added that other credible nominees on the list would be suitable candidates.

"Kholeka will never be the @PublicProtector of South Africa! The nominations mean absolutely nothing. The decision to appoint a Public Protector needs 2/3 of the National Assembly & Kholeka will never receive such! There are credible candidates in the final list-they will emerge!" said Shivambu.

South Africans weigh in on Kholeka Gcaleka's nomination

@BokangShop4203 said:

"Ramaphosa is the problem, 2024 is too far. We need a Public Protector, Gcaleka has proven to be the president's protector. There's a lot of work to be done after Ramaphosa. We don't have Chief Justice, no PP, no NPA, too much needs to be done after new dawn state capture."

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"The agents of the system want her."

@RealMonada said:

"She has done exceptionally well in her job in a short space of time."

@BandileThola said:

"It means nothing she'll fail the interview, but ANC will vote her in using their majority. She will be exposed at the interview, though."

@motsamai247 said:

"Adv Gcaleka is not ready to be the Public Protector. She is a spokesperson for the president."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release explosive bribery audio exposing 3 ANC MPs’ attempt to extort R600k from husband

Briefly News previously reported that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to shake the nation up with explosive audio of three African National Congress (ANC) MPs' bribery attempts.

Mkhwebane has vowed to hold a press conference at an unspecified location on Tuesday, 13 June, where she will make the alleged bribery audio recording public.

The suspended public protector claims the audio will expose the MPs for trying to get R 600 000 from her husband, David Skosana, to make her Section 194 inquiry go away.

