President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Mkhwebane's suspension will not hinder the progress of any investigations that are pending or under way

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will remain in the acting position National Assembly can make a decision

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been suspended with immediate effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency released a statement that said Ramaphosa decided it was in the best interest of the country to suspend Mkhwebane on Thursday 9 June.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suspended with immediate effect. Image: Phill Magakoe/The Times & Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The statement said the suspension falls under the section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution that states the president may suspend the public protector. In the section, it reveals that a suspension can occur at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly. Eyewitness News reported that the absence of Mkhwebane from office will not hinder the progress of any investigations that are pending or under way.

Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the National Assembly can make a decision about her impeachment, according to eNCA. Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will remain in the acting position. Ramaphosa gave Mkhwebane the opportunity to provide reasons why she should not be suspended.

SA reacts to the suspension

Social media users were left reeling over the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane:

Lizelle Heuer said:

“This just proves he has a lot to hide and doesn't want it to come to surface. He obviously has Bheki and SAPS in his pocket and the ANC will do nothing to him.”

Samantha Clark wrote:

“Finally! This was long overdue. It's high time to fire this incompetent Zuma concubine who merely serves as a puppet of the RET fightback Zuma faction. Good riddance!”

Siyabonga Innocent posted:

“All this after being requested to write that sob letter stating all the reasons why he shouldn't suspend her. If you feel stupid today, imagine how Busi feels right now.”

Tendani Irvin commented:

“Mkhwebane was just useless at her post and spending state money for nothing unlike her predecessor Thuli was best.”

Tshepo Nicholas Mkhabela stated:

“Is it because the public protector's is investigating the robbery that happened at his farm in 2020.”

Zoe Msothwana added:

“This guy is a Mafia we might wake up tomorrow and find out that this country has been sold to the highest bidder.”

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane hopes to save job, plans to approach Human Rights Commission, seeks R50m

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes that her rights were violated when the country tried to remove her from office and plans to approach the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights. She said her rights were violated under Articles 7(1) and 26 of the African Charter and argued that they occurred within the territorial jurisdiction of the respondent.

Mkhwebane hopes that the commission will find a rule related to the appointment of a judge from an independent panel inconsistent. In her document to the commission, the public protector wrote, that because of the country’s decision to attempt to remove her from the office through the process which involves the appointment of a judge into the independent representation, she had to challenge the rules.

