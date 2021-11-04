Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, says the instability at coalition-governed municipalities is not a bad thing

Shivambu says politicians should not get comfortable in their positions because their municipal posts are not permanent

The Red Berets' second-in-command says the political organisation is against legislation that governs coalition governments

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, says the instability that was seen at many municipalities governed by coalitions over the past five years is a good thing.

This includes the continuous changing of mayors in metros such as Tshwane, the City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Shivambu says politicians need to know that their positions are not permanent for the next five years. He added that politicians needed to understand that when they make mistakes, then they will have to face consequences, reports TimesLIVE.

EFF is against legislation governing coalitions

The Red Berets' second in command says the party is not in favour of legislation that seeks to formalise coalition governments.

Shivambu says such legislation will only benefit politicians who will be given the opportunity to govern for five years without interruption even when they have not won the majority of votes in their specific municipality.

He says that legislation would be forcing parties to form a new political organisation.

EFF willing to form coalitions with other parties

Shivambu says the EFF is ready to form coalitions with parties that are willing to work with them considering that a number of municipalities will be left hung after the election results have been declared.

He added that the political organisation is proud of how it did in the local government elections, especially because the party is in the top three nationally, making the party an eligible contender for coalitions, reports IOL.

