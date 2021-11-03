The IEC has declared 52% of voting district outcomes following Monday's local government election and the top three have been named

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have come in third and presently hold nearly 10% of the national vote

The EFF have gained control over two wards in the Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State, which was previously an ANC stronghold

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

More than half of the voting districts' votes have been counted and so far, the EFF is in third place nationally. The ANC and DA are first and second, respectively.

This local government election recorded a low voter turnout but it seems that EFF supporters made sure to cast their vote, which has gained the party almost 10% of the nation's vote.

According to SABC News, this figure markedly increased from the 8.6% they achieved in the last local government election in 2016.

EFF supporters turned up on voting day and assisted the party in coming third nationally. Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

EFF pleased with results as they achieve in the Free State

Ompile Maotwe, Party Treasurer General for the EFF, has said that all results beyond the party exceeding their 2016 local government election result are a bonus and that they are grateful to the voters for going to the polls.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“So, we are quite excited about that, so we want to thank our people really for coming out in their numbers as they promised to remember, we were doing door to door, we were doing community meetings and our people promised they would come out in numbers and vote for the EFF and the numbers are showing,” says Maotwe.

Another reason why this election is a record-breaker for the EFF is that this is the first time they have secured wards in the Free State's Metsimaholo Municipality. The EFF are overjoyed at this win as they can make strides in wards previously controlled by the ANC.

ANC, DA, FF+ first to win wards

Earlier, Briefly News reported on the ANC, DA, and FF+ being the first political parties to win wards.

The ANC is taking the lead in the Mvomvo Lodge Voting District of the Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Eastern Cape. All the votes at Letsemeng Local Municipality in Cederberg Eerste have been counted and the DA has lost a seat while the ruling party took it.

The ANC's majority has dropped a little since previous elections, putting it at 64.5%, while the ruling party has managed to get an additional seat. It now has a total of 9 seats in the municipality. The EFF's support in the region dropped to 10.7% from 11.7%.

Source: Briefly.co.za