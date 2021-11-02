In the 17 districts across South African, so far three political parties have managed to acquire ward seats

The African National Congress and opposition parties Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus managed to secure a seat each

In the Eastern Cape local government of Letsemeng Municipality, the ANC managed to steal a seat from the DA

JOHANNESBURG - With the election results slowly trickling in, only three political parties have won ward seats in various municipalities so far.

The African National Congress, the Freedom Front Plus and the Democratic Alliance have come out with outright wins in the Northern Cape and Free State provinces.

The ANC has managed to steal a seat from the DA in a local municipality in Western Cape.

Source: Getty Images

SABC News reports that voting has been completed at 17 districts so far and the results show that three seats have been won.

The ANC is taking the lead in the Mvomvo Lodge Voting District of the Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Eastern Cape.

DA loses a seat in Cederberg Eerste

All the votes at Letsemeng Local Municipality in Cederberg Eerste have been counted and the DA has lost a seat while the ruling party took it, according to News24.

The ANC's majority has dropped a little since previous elections, putting it at 64.5%, while the ruling party has managed to get an additional seat. It now has a total of 9 seats in the municipality.

The EFF's support in the region dropped to 10.7% from 11.7%.

Elections 2021: ANC taking the lead in local municipal councils, opposition parties coming out strong

Briefly News previously reported that as it stands, approximately 9% of the total local government elections were counted overnight and preliminary results show that the African National Congress is doing quite well in the local municipal council elections.

However, the ruling party currently has 45% support but will need more than 50% to govern without coalitions. SABC News reports in the Khâi-Ma municipal region in the Northern Cape, the ANC has managed to secure 50.5% and this is the first municipality to complete the counting of votes.

Of the almost 9 000 seats in Parliament, Monday night's counting results secured the ANC 849 spots, the DA 499 , the FF+ with 151 and EFF 57 while counting continues.

Source: Briefly.co.za