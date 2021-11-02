The African National Congress' support in municipal councils is below 50%, but only a portion of votes have been counted

In the Northern Cape, the ruling party has managed to gain 50.5% of support in the Khal Ma Municipality, the first final result released

Opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus and the Economic Freedom Fighters have made their mark in various provinces

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - As it stands, approximately 9% of the total local government elections were counted overnight and preliminary results show that the African National Congress is doing quite well in the local municipal council elections.

However, the ruling party currently has 45% support but will need more than 50% to govern without coalitions.

Preliminary voting results show that the African National Congress is doing well in most parts of the country. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

SABC News reports in the KhaI Ma municipal region in the Northern Cape, the ANC has managed to secure 50.5% and this is the first municipality to complete the counting of votes.

According to IOL, while the ANC may be taking the lead nationally, opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus and the Economic Freedom Fighters are also strong contenders.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Of the almost 9 000 seats in Parliament, Monday night's counting results secured the ANC 849 spots, the DA 499 , the FF+ with 151 and EFF 57 while counting continues.

The DA is gaining majority support in the Western Cape, however, the EFF has become a surprisingly strong contender in the province. In Midvaal, Gauteng, the FF+ is doing quite well.

ANC and ActionSA are the most popular parties in Soweto, according to the community

Briefly News previously reported that Soweto residents are split between the ANC and ActionSA in Monday's municipal elections. Many still swear their loyalty to the ruling party while others hope that ActionSA will fill in gaps left by the ANC.

An example of this is the difference in opinion between 79-year-old Maria Motale and businesswoman Lerato Ndlovu. Both live in Soweto but Motale is a firm ANC supporter, while Ndlovu believes ActionSA will provide more than the ruling party.

She has reasoned that by voting for ActionSA, people can move power away from the ANC. In Ndlovu's view, if Herman Mashaba becomes mayor of Johannesburg again, then the city will flourish.

Source: Briefly.co.za