A presiding officer in Durban, KZN is being accused of tampering with votes as the elections kick off

The South African Police Services are reporting the incident and it is alleged the officer placed 10 marked ballot papers into a ballot box

The Inkatha Freedom Party is suspecting that the African National Congress in KZN might have tampered with special votes

DURBAN - With the local government elections finally kicking off, there have been some concerns that vote-rigging and tampering of ballot papers is going down.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a presiding officer was allegedly caught placing marked ballot papers into ballot boxes on Sunday.

According to IOL, this is still an allegation as the South African Police Services is investigating the incident.

It is believed that the presiding officer was caught in the act by party agents who then reported the matter to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa, which then called on SAPS to further probe into the allegations.

According to The Witness, the presiding officer stuffed a total of 10 marked ballot papers, five for the proportional representative (PR) councillor and another five for the ward councillor.

The incident took place n Ward 93's Kusakusa Primary School, in uMbumbulu, west of Durban.

ANC and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal fighting over vote tampering

In eMgababa in Durban, the African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom Party had an altercation after the ANC was accused of tampering with ballot papers of the special votes elections on Sunday.

eNCA reports that the IFP alleged that IEC officials and ANC party agents seemed to be a bit too cosy. The IFP stated it was concerned that the ANC was too close to the process of moving ballot boxes from one location to another.

Mzansi reacts to vote-rigging allegations

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on vote-rigging allegations in Durban, here's what they had to say:

@dfv65 said:

"Everybody now - on the count of three, act shocked and surprised….and…..go….1…..2……."

@ThembileGee said:

"Can they please also give a word after the investigation as to which parties were "voted for" on those ballots."

TheRaymondHugo said:

"No-one does this stuff alone. Seize phone records, bank accounts take statements of the person's whereabouts from friends and family. This is more likely than not coordinated attempt that effects multiple stations."

@DirectorTindo said:

"Good job no to rigging, free and fair elections in Mzansi you are the leading light."

@roper_tracey said:

"And what will happen to this woman? Nothing. But she should have jail time! This is very serious."

