Fights Allegedly Break Out as Voters Told to Stand in Alphabetical Name Order

A scuffle broke out at a polling station after voters lost their tempers after allegedly being told to line up in alphabetical order

Voters had been standing for hours in the hot sun and some people allegedly cut in front causing more upset

The instruction was allegedly given by the presiding officer at Orefile Primary School in Olievenhoutbosch

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TSHWANE - Tshwane voters were allegedly told to stand in alphabetical order at polling stations in Olievenhoutbosch at the Orefile Primary School.

This allegedly happened after the presiding officer gave the instruction according to EWN.

A fight allegedly broke out after angry voters were told to line up in alphabetical order. Photo credit: @BlackCulture_EM

Source: Twitter

The instruction caused mass confusion as voters had no idea who the other citizens were in line with.

Some people allegedly took the opportunity to cut in front of other voters who had been standing in for hours.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

This caused more people, who had been standing in the heat for the day, to get even more upset.

Some voters tried to force themselves into the voting station in Tshwane forcing Metro Police and SAPS to bar the entry according to Times LIVE.

Helen Zille allegedly manhandled by cop in Bethelsdorp amid voting, opens assault case

Earlier, Briefly News reported that drama was the order of the day at the voting station in Bethelsdorp near Gqeberha after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Federal Council chair Helen Zille was allegedly manhandled by a SAPS policeman.

Zille was at the Fernwood Park Primary School voting station to cast her vote on Monday when the alleged incident occurred.

DA claims a vote for ActionSA could mean EFF in power

In an earlier news story, Briefly News reported that members of the DA and ActionSA have their claws pointed at one another following a series of brutal comments.

According to DA Deputy Federal Council chair Thomas Walters, a vote for ActionSA is a vote for the EFF. In a letter, Walters claims current ActionSA leader Herman Meshaba unduly used his time as the Mayor of Johannesburg to lobby for the EFF, The Citizen reports.

"Mr Mashaba clearly sees the EFF as a partner, not a danger to the future of South Africa. EFF policies would take SA down the road to ruin, but Mr Mashaba sees them as a partner," he wrote.

Mashaba has since responded to the claims, calling the DA's stance "laughable" and "hypocritical" especially given the parties previously upbeat attitude at forming a coalition government with the EFF.

Source: Briefly.co.za