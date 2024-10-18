A political analyst said more members will follow former Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu's exit

Kenneth Mokgatlhe said that mass resignation will be expected a few days after Busi Mkhwebane left the party

EFF supporters defended the party's seemingly uncertain future and called the analyst out

A political analyst expects a continued exodus of EFF members. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Political analyst Kenneth Mokgatlhe noted that more members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are expected to leave the party after former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left.

More EFF members to leave?

According to SABC News, Mokgatlhe said the resignation of two top members of the EFF this past week was not surprising. Busi Mkhwebane left the party and announced her resignation on a podcast, while Fana Mokoena resigned from his duties as an EFF MP.

Mokgatlhe said that many party members are unhappy over the alleged incredible dishonesty and members' inability to raise their opinions. He noted that EFF leader Julius Malema has a monopoly on views. Members were particularly concerned that the party's stance on immigration may have cost them votes during the 2024 general elections.

EFF supporters fume

Netizens, particularly EFF supporters on Facebook, dismissed Mokgatlhe's analysis.

Gamelihle Gama said:

"I think this is the right direction. This is happening before the National Assembly. They must leave. The EFF is full of scholars, and 88% of those who will be graduating this year are EFF members."

Kopano Tmt Hlongoane said:

"There are more than 20 political parties in South Africa, but everyone is focused on Julius and the EFF. This organisation is very special."

Ronald Ronny said:

"Those who quit never contributed positively. Their departure is not even felt."

Given Sosnethemba sibiya said:

"We vote for EFF, not a person."

DearSam Maluleka said:

"Even if Malema leaves, I will still be EFF."

Julius Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu's influence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema promised to remove all traces of Shivambu from the party.

He delivered an emotionally-charged speech during an EFF forum meeting and said those who aligned themselves with Shivambu would also be shown the door.

