Actor and Economic Freedom Fighters member Fana Mokoena resigned from Parliament

He also resigned from the party's Central Command Team, and his resignation follows that of Busi Mkhwebane, who recently left the EFF

South Africans noted the exodus of members from the EFF, and some saw Mokoena's resignation as a bad omen

Fana Mokoena stepped aside from his role as an EFF MP. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Gallo Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Fana Mokoena has resigned from his duties as a Member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Fana Mokoena no longer an MP

Mokoena resigned from Parliament and the party's Central Command Team on 17 October. His resignation came one day after Busi Mkhwebane announced her resignation on a podcast. Mokoena's resignation came months after he was sworn in as an MP during the seventh administration.

EFF members' exodus

More EFF members in the past have resigned from the party. This includes the party's co-founder and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Mzwanele Manyi also resigned from the EFF, and both of them joined the MK Party.

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens on Facebook got into a hot discussion about what this resignation meant for the Red Berets.

Bongani Radebe said:

"The EFF are not only in Parliament. Even on municipality levels. It doesn't rain, but it pours."

Malan KR said:

"EFF's fault was to sideline hardworking EFF members and take every reject straight to Parliament."

Litaba Samuel Molele asked:

"Can someone tell me what's wrong with the EFF this year?"

Rabalao Vladimir Mogolane said:

"All because Malema is going for a third term as president and is crushing everyone with a different view to his."

Mthetho Maluleke said:

"What is happening in the EFF will soon happen in the MKP after someone is gone to the grave."

Fallout between Malema and Shivambu caused exit

In another article, Briefly News reported that an alleged fallout between Malema and Shivambu may have caused his exit from the party.

Malema reportedly uncovered plans that Shivambu wanted to challenge him at the upcoming elective conference, and a fallout ensued between them.

