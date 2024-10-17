Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla went from socialite to content creator to politician in a few years

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Duduzile Zuma went from being an ANC member to an MKP MP. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @DZumaSambudla/X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is no stranger to controversy or the spotlight, and her swearing-in crowned her foray into the political sphere as a member of the Pan-African Parliament.

Duduzile Zuma and July 2021 Uprising

Duduzile came under the spotlight for her alleged involvement in inciting the violent looting during the 2021 Uprising, which was reportedly sparked by the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court, and following his imprisonment, Duduzile tweeted what many believed to have been inflammatory and fire-stoking tweets, encouraging looters to "Unite and take back the land from White Monopoly Capital". However, she was never charged for her alleged role.

From ANC to MKP

Duduzile, a silent member of the African National Congress, became politically active under the MK Party banner, which her father endorsed at its launch in December 2023. She was catapulted into the political landscape as she started campaigning for the party on social media and appearing at rallies.

What she does in Parliament

When the MK Party was the third-most voted party during the 2024 General Elections, it became the official opposition. She was sworn in as an MKP Member of Parliament, and shortly after, she was elected to represent the party at the Pan-African Parliament.

She is also a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, and the Standing Committee on the Auditor General.

