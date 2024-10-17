The Political Rise of MK Party President’s Daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
- Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla went from socialite to content creator to politician in a few years
- The controversial twin sister of Duduzane Zuma appeared on the political scene when her father launched the MK Party in December 2023
- Briefly News takes a look at how her political career blossomed in a short space after the unexpected rise of the MK Party
JOHANNESBURG — Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is no stranger to controversy or the spotlight, and her swearing-in crowned her foray into the political sphere as a member of the Pan-African Parliament.
Duduzile Zuma and July 2021 Uprising
Duduzile came under the spotlight for her alleged involvement in inciting the violent looting during the 2021 Uprising, which was reportedly sparked by the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma.
Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court, and following his imprisonment, Duduzile tweeted what many believed to have been inflammatory and fire-stoking tweets, encouraging looters to "Unite and take back the land from White Monopoly Capital". However, she was never charged for her alleged role.
From ANC to MKP
Duduzile, a silent member of the African National Congress, became politically active under the MK Party banner, which her father endorsed at its launch in December 2023. She was catapulted into the political landscape as she started campaigning for the party on social media and appearing at rallies.
What she does in Parliament
When the MK Party was the third-most voted party during the 2024 General Elections, it became the official opposition. She was sworn in as an MKP Member of Parliament, and shortly after, she was elected to represent the party at the Pan-African Parliament.
She is also a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, and the Standing Committee on the Auditor General.
