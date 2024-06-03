MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela denied rumours of a romantic relationship with Duduzile Zuma, stating they are just close friends from their days in Mozambique

He emphasised their bond is professional and familial, rooted in long-standing connections with the Zuma family

South Africans are unimpressed with the recent reports on the rumour and questioned the state of journalism in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nhlamulo Ndhlela denied rumours of a romantic relationship with Duduzile Zuma, stating they are close friends from their days in Mozambique. Images:Darren Stewart and Briefly News/Reitumetse Makwea.

Source: Getty Images

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has addressed allegations of romantic involvement with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Ndhlela categorically denied any such relationship. However, rumours have surfaced from various sources within the party, suggesting a deeper connection between the two prominent figures.

A source of the alleged couple hinted that their relationship has been ongoing.

Their relationship is beyond work

Speaking to TimesLIVE, an unidentified source said the two were dating, and their proximity at the party could confuse people about their relationship.

"To us in the MK, we know their relationship is beyond work, and it is clear they are an item,” the source claimed. Another insider echoed this sentiment.

“They are keeping their relationship under the carpet as they don't want to attract attention from the party, but everyone can see these two are an item.”

Ndhlela clarified the rumours

Ndhlela firmly denied these claims, emphasising that his relationship with Duduzile is purely platonic and rooted in a long-standing friendship.

“They are trying to drive a particular narrative that we are dating. She attends every event with her boyfriend. Haven't you seen Dudu's boyfriend? It's clear people want to know.

"We know each other from back to the [19]80s with the Zuma family. So, she's a sister to me, including other sisters and brothers."

“We are close due to the work we do in this organisation. That's all I can tell you,” he stated, dismissing any romantic involvement."

Mzansi is not impressed with the rumours

Contrary to popular belief, South Africans were unbothered by the news of the two dating and even questioned the state of journalism in the country.

@Mo_Magoda did not hide his dissatisfaction:

"What’s wrong if they’re dating?"

@kingvegan101 also could not fake it:

"The power to write anything you want and add the words “a source said” without any proof should not be left unchecked. Otherwise, what is the point of this article?"

@Zuma2024 also said:

"What’s wrong with being in a relationship? Are you bored?"

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sets the record straight on MKP deputy role speculation

Briefly News previously reported that Zuma-Sambudla has dismissed speculation that Jacob Zuma plans to appoint her as the MKP's deputy.

Her role in the MKP Zuma-Sambudla told The Shady PHodcast that while she had no ambitions to be in parliament, she considered herself the former President’s protector support system within the party.

Zuma-Sambudla explained that she is part of the party’s national core and votes with other comrades in policymaking.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News