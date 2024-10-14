The MK Party, the country's official opposition, announced that it plans on privately prosecuting President Cyril Ramaphosa

This was after the National Prosecuting Authority announced that all investigations into the Phala Phala saga had been dropped

The MK Party called for a review of the entire events leading up to the theft of the money from Ramaphosa's farm

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MK Party announced plans to pursue the Phala Phala theft case. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party has announced intentions to pursue the Phala Phala saga despite the National Prosecuting Authority announcing that it would no longer pursue the case.

MKP to act against Ramaphosa

The Party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party intends to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa privately for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. This was after the NPA announced that Ramaphosa or the suspects implicated would not be prosecuted.

Ndhlela said that the party finds it concerning that the "glaring evidence" out there has not been considered. He further said the party demanded that the events leading up to the incident, where millions were stolen on Ramaphosa's farm, be thoroughly investigated.

South Africans also want answers

Netizens on Facebook were dissatisfied with how the case was concluded without further investigation.

Eli Maru Mah said:

"He must account. Contravening tax laws, among others, is a criminal offence."

Dean Mohale said:

"Ramaphosa is a criminal, just like his fellow comrades from the ANC."

Bernice Abrahams said:

"He has flouted tax laws, as well as exchange control laws."

Artur Conde said:

"The man is guilty as hell, keeping foreign currency for longer than allowed, foreign currency not declared to SARS."

Davids Motsamayi said:

"He must be arrested for tax evasion."

MKP continues to fight for John Hlophe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MKP said it would continue to fight for MP John Hlophe's inclusion in the Judicil Securities Commission.

This was after Hlophe, the party's parliamentary leader, resigned from the JSC pending an application by the Democratic Alliance to prevent him from serving on the JSC.

