Opposition Parties Demand Accountability From Cyril Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala Saga
- The MK Party, the country's official opposition, announced that it plans on privately prosecuting President Cyril Ramaphosa
- This was after the National Prosecuting Authority announced that all investigations into the Phala Phala saga had been dropped
- The MK Party called for a review of the entire events leading up to the theft of the money from Ramaphosa's farm
JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party has announced intentions to pursue the Phala Phala saga despite the National Prosecuting Authority announcing that it would no longer pursue the case.
MKP to act against Ramaphosa
The Party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party intends to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa privately for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. This was after the NPA announced that Ramaphosa or the suspects implicated would not be prosecuted.
Ndhlela said that the party finds it concerning that the "glaring evidence" out there has not been considered. He further said the party demanded that the events leading up to the incident, where millions were stolen on Ramaphosa's farm, be thoroughly investigated.
South Africans also want answers
Netizens on Facebook were dissatisfied with how the case was concluded without further investigation.
Eli Maru Mah said:
"He must account. Contravening tax laws, among others, is a criminal offence."
Dean Mohale said:
"Ramaphosa is a criminal, just like his fellow comrades from the ANC."
Bernice Abrahams said:
"He has flouted tax laws, as well as exchange control laws."
Artur Conde said:
"The man is guilty as hell, keeping foreign currency for longer than allowed, foreign currency not declared to SARS."
Davids Motsamayi said:
"He must be arrested for tax evasion."
MKP continues to fight for John Hlophe
