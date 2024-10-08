The official opposition, the MK Party, is dissatisfied that Dr John Hlophe has been prevented from fully serving in the Judicial Services Commission

A Western Cape High Court interdict prevented him from attending JSC interviews, and he resigned while the party was preparing for a defence

The party insisted that it would continue to fight for him despite his resignation, and South Africans were tickled

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MKP's decision to continue fighting had netizens in stitches. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Even though Dr John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Services Commission, the MK Party pledged to continue fighting on his behalf.

MKP to continue fighting

The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party will not take the court's decision lying down and will contest it. He said Hlophe's resignation from the JSC does not prevent them from continuing the fight to have him represent the party at the JSC.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ndhlela also said that Hlophe resigned because he did not want to tarnish his reputation because of the court battle. He also slammed the entire process unconstitutional and does not represent people's will.

South Africans laugh at MKP

Netizens on Facebook, on the other hand, were entertained by the party.

Ntsako Valoi said:

"He must just focus on MK. The rest defeated him."

Sazi Xaba said:

"I was hoping the departure of that other man would make a difference, but it seems he left too much influence in our courts."

Timothy Sekhukhune said:

"They will never be happy about anything in this country. They want their own laws."

Hofmeyr De Vos said:

"Said the only impeached high court judge in the entire history of the republic."

Mzolisi Ka-Xengxe said:

"Obviously, when decisions aren't in their favour, they aren't happy."

John Hlophe slams interdict

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dr Hlophe slammed the Democratic Alliance's interdict against him.

The DA filed an interdict to prevent Hlophe from serving on the JSC, an interdict he called a hypocritical crusade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News