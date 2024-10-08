MK Party Vows To Continue Fighting for John Hlophe Despite JSC Resignation; SA Entertained
- The official opposition, the MK Party, is dissatisfied that Dr John Hlophe has been prevented from fully serving in the Judicial Services Commission
- A Western Cape High Court interdict prevented him from attending JSC interviews, and he resigned while the party was preparing for a defence
- The party insisted that it would continue to fight for him despite his resignation, and South Africans were tickled
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
WESTERN CAPE — Even though Dr John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Services Commission, the MK Party pledged to continue fighting on his behalf.
MKP to continue fighting
The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party will not take the court's decision lying down and will contest it. He said Hlophe's resignation from the JSC does not prevent them from continuing the fight to have him represent the party at the JSC.
Ndhlela also said that Hlophe resigned because he did not want to tarnish his reputation because of the court battle. He also slammed the entire process unconstitutional and does not represent people's will.
South Africans laugh at MKP
Netizens on Facebook, on the other hand, were entertained by the party.
Ntsako Valoi said:
"He must just focus on MK. The rest defeated him."
Sazi Xaba said:
"I was hoping the departure of that other man would make a difference, but it seems he left too much influence in our courts."
Timothy Sekhukhune said:
"They will never be happy about anything in this country. They want their own laws."
Hofmeyr De Vos said:
"Said the only impeached high court judge in the entire history of the republic."
Mzolisi Ka-Xengxe said:
"Obviously, when decisions aren't in their favour, they aren't happy."
John Hlophe slams interdict
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dr Hlophe slammed the Democratic Alliance's interdict against him.
The DA filed an interdict to prevent Hlophe from serving on the JSC, an interdict he called a hypocritical crusade.
