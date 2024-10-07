Dr John Hlope will no longer serve on the Judicial Service Commission after handing in his resignation

The MK Party released a statement in which it labelled the JSC fraudulent and improperly constituted

South Africans are divided on Dr Hlope's decision today to resign with immediate effect from the JSC

Dr John Hlope has resigned from the JSC with immediate effect, but South Africans are divided over the news. Image: @themankhosi.

Dr John Hlope has officially resigned from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Hlope was recently designated to serve on the JSC by the MK Party, but the party have now since withdrawn that nomination.

Hlope resigns with immediate effect

In a statement submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the party confirmed that Hlope would withdraw from the JS. At the same time, they will withdraw his nomination as a designated member.

Both withdrawals are with immediate effect.

In the statement, the MK Party said they would not allow his name to be associated with, or used to legitimise a patently misleading, fraudulent, and improperly constituted JSC.

Hlope interdicted by Western Cape High Court

The Deputy President of the MK Party was recently designated to the JSC by his party, but the Democratic Alliance challenged this decision.

The DA and two NGOs argued that an impeached judge should not sit on a panel that interviewed new judges. The court agreed and imposed an interim indictment on Hlope until his eligibility for the JSC is reviewed.

South Africans divided by Hlope’s resignation

The news has caused a debate among South Africans, with some happy that Hlope won’t serve on the JSC, while others felt he was unfairly treated.

@Mabokisi said:

“Oh, how noble of them. Withdrawing a nomination that should never have been on the table in the first place. What a time to be alive.”

@l_moseki stated:

“This isn't a resignation, but a tactical withdrawal to create a quorum problem.”

@LucasMoagi3 said:

“He, in all likelihood, decided to put this to an end. He wants to preserve whatever dignity is still left and not have his name tarnished by "dead on arrival" litigations.

@pmatsepane said:

“Good move by MK. This fake JSC uses his name on the list but barred him from being on the panel. Let that scam JSC go on with the proceedings; I want to see something.”

@MKBattalion added:

“Good decision MK. We can't associate ourselves with a kangaroo gathering called JSC.”

@malalaveve added:

“Good riddance. A rotten judge with zero ethics. He thought that he could take the law into his own hands. A rotten judge who was caught trying to influence the outcomes of courts to favour Zuma. What would have stopped him from influencing the outcomes of JSC Interviews?

@PapiSpeare stated:

“I would do the same as a legal expert than to have my reputation further tarnished and destroyed by party political allegiance.”

Hlope unhappy with legal action

