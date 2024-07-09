Former Western Cape Judge President Dr John Hlophe has been elected to the Judicial Services Commission

Hlophe was elected weeks after being sworn in as a member of Parliament for the MK Party and less than a year after he was impeached

South Africans reacted differently. While some applauded his appointment, others were unimpressed

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans debated the appointment of former Western Cape judge president Dr John Hlophe to the Judicial Services Commission.

Dr John Hlophe was appointed to JSC

According to TimesLIVE, Hlophe and five other members of Parliament representing different political parties have been elected to serve on the JSC. The JSC is the same body that made the findings which led to John Hlophe's impeachment.

The African National Congress voted in favour of Hlophe serving on the JSC. The United Democratic Movement, the African Transformation Movement, and Al Jama-ah also voted in favour of Hlophe. The Democratic Alliance, the Freedom Front Plus, and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against him.

Mzansi debates Hlophe's appointment

South Africans discussing Hlophe's appointment on Facebook debated whether it was a good move to appoint him.

Timpana Ramdibe said:

"The ANC is confused and frustrated. Power is slipping between its fingers."

Zweli Justice said:

"ANC is playing smart here."

William Thomson said:

"ActionSA, the ANC and ATM could have taken a strong moral stance. Instead, they decide to take revenge against the DA."

Carl Taylor asked:

"How on earth can an impeached judge be elected to the JSC?"

Bernard Mamagogo Maila said:

"The ANC is playing mind games."

Melwyn Ward said:

This country is a real joke."

