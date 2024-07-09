SA Reacts to John Hlophe’s Election to the Judicial Services Commission
- Former Western Cape Judge President Dr John Hlophe has been elected to the Judicial Services Commission
- Hlophe was elected weeks after being sworn in as a member of Parliament for the MK Party and less than a year after he was impeached
- South Africans reacted differently. While some applauded his appointment, others were unimpressed
JOHANNESBURG—South Africans debated the appointment of former Western Cape judge president Dr John Hlophe to the Judicial Services Commission.
Dr John Hlophe was appointed to JSC
According to TimesLIVE, Hlophe and five other members of Parliament representing different political parties have been elected to serve on the JSC. The JSC is the same body that made the findings which led to John Hlophe's impeachment.
The African National Congress voted in favour of Hlophe serving on the JSC. The United Democratic Movement, the African Transformation Movement, and Al Jama-ah also voted in favour of Hlophe. The Democratic Alliance, the Freedom Front Plus, and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against him.
Mzansi debates Hlophe's appointment
South Africans discussing Hlophe's appointment on Facebook debated whether it was a good move to appoint him.
Timpana Ramdibe said:
"The ANC is confused and frustrated. Power is slipping between its fingers."
Zweli Justice said:
"ANC is playing smart here."
William Thomson said:
"ActionSA, the ANC and ATM could have taken a strong moral stance. Instead, they decide to take revenge against the DA."
Carl Taylor asked:
"How on earth can an impeached judge be elected to the JSC?"
Bernard Mamagogo Maila said:
"The ANC is playing mind games."
Melwyn Ward said:
This country is a real joke."
MK Party appoints John Hlophe as the party's leader in Parliament
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party appointed Hlophe as its leader in Parliament.
Hlophe's appointment came after he was elected to represent the party as one of its Members of Parliament.
Source: Briefly News
