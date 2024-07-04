The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, pointed her finger at South Africans whose votes resulted in a Government of National Unity

For the first time in history, the African National Congress did not win the elections by a majority and, as a result, had to share power with other political parties

Ntshavheni said a bigger cabinet is the consequence of an outcome where the electorate voted for diversity

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the electorate's decision resulted in a larger Cabinet. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the new Government of National Unity's large Cabinet is because voters wanted an inclusive government.

Khumbudzo blames electorate for bigger Cabinet

TimesLIVE reported that Ntshevheni addressed the media after she, alongside other ministers, deputy ministers and deputy president Paul Mashatile, was sworn in as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.

Ntshavheni said Ramaphosa intended to trim the Cabinet as it costs over R1 billion annually for ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general to attend meetings in Parliament and portfolio committees in Cape Town, Western Cape. She said South Africans must consider who to vote for in the upcoming 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general elections and if they want an outright winner or collective leadership, which comes at a cost.

South Africans in disbelief at what she said

Netizens on Facebook called Ntshavheni out for her comments.

Dabu Lucas Maleka said:

"Leave the electorate alone and deal with the obsession of the ANC for government positions."

Nkosinathi Makofane Ka-Mkhize said:

"If she really said that, then she has lost touch with reality. She is actually digging a deeper grave for the ANC."

Ritesh Singh said:

"The ANC had a choice. It didn't need so many parties to join the GNU."

Matome Mathekga said:

"It is this kind of attitude that is at the centre of the collapse of the ANC. They never take responsibility."

Jeremy Johnathan Quickfall said:

"It's so sad our country has to carry ministers with her type of thinking. If the employer is at fault, then she should know what to do to move forward."

Julis Malema slams Government of National Unity's number of cabinet members

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, slammed the new Cabinet.

Malema called it too bloated and criticised the increase in the number of ministers and deputy ministers to 77 from the previous administration.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News