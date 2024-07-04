DA Gauteng Deputy Speaker Refiloe Ntsheke To Resign Following Failed Negotiations
- The Democratic Alliance's deputy speaker for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature is expected to step down
- The decision was made after negotiations between the party and the African National Congress for a government of provincial unity broke down
- South Africans discussed what the parties should do to reach a consensus, and many were worried about the Government of National Unity
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
GAUTENG—The Democratic Alliance's Tshwane leader, Solly Msimanga, has revealed that the party's Deputy Speaker for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Refiloe Ntsekhe, will resign.
GPL's deputy speaker to resign
SABC News said the news came after the DA failed to participate in a Government of Provincial Unity with the African National Congress. Negotiations between the two parties broke down, resulting in a delay in Panyaza Lesufi announcing his cabinet.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The party established itself as the opposition after talks with the ANC collapsed. Msimanga said the party refuses to occupy positions for the sake of occupying positions and noted that the announcement would be made on 4 or 5 July. Treasury and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile previously slammed the DA and called them spoilt brats during the negotiations.
South Africans make suggestions
South Africans on Facebook shared views on what they think would work for the province.
Katleho James said:
''A minority government can also work. It is in motion in KZN, but it cannot happen in GP.''
Kapa Glacious Matome said:
''The only thing that will make things fair for both parties is if they allocate seats based on their percentage.''
Ntsako Maputo Khoza said:
''There is no basis for her to step down. The separation of powers between the province's executive and legislature is clear.''
DA suspends Renaldo Gouws and institutes disciplinary proceedings
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the DA suspended Renaldo Gouws and subjected him to a disciplinary process.
His suspension came after videos of him in which he used racial slurs went viral, sparking public outrage and mounting calls for his removal as an MP.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za