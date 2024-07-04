The Democratic Alliance's deputy speaker for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature is expected to step down

The decision was made after negotiations between the party and the African National Congress for a government of provincial unity broke down

South Africans discussed what the parties should do to reach a consensus, and many were worried about the Government of National Unity

GAUTENG—The Democratic Alliance's Tshwane leader, Solly Msimanga, has revealed that the party's Deputy Speaker for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Refiloe Ntsekhe, will resign.

GPL's deputy speaker to resign

SABC News said the news came after the DA failed to participate in a Government of Provincial Unity with the African National Congress. Negotiations between the two parties broke down, resulting in a delay in Panyaza Lesufi announcing his cabinet.

The party established itself as the opposition after talks with the ANC collapsed. Msimanga said the party refuses to occupy positions for the sake of occupying positions and noted that the announcement would be made on 4 or 5 July. Treasury and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile previously slammed the DA and called them spoilt brats during the negotiations.

South Africans make suggestions

South Africans on Facebook shared views on what they think would work for the province.

Katleho James said:

''A minority government can also work. It is in motion in KZN, but it cannot happen in GP.''

Kapa Glacious Matome said:

''The only thing that will make things fair for both parties is if they allocate seats based on their percentage.''

Ntsako Maputo Khoza said:

''There is no basis for her to step down. The separation of powers between the province's executive and legislature is clear.''

